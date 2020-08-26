SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

For the Moment, Athletics Series in Houston Will go on as Scheduled Despite Hurricane Laura

John Hickey

While residents of southeastern Texas, including the Houston area, are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Laura, which was upgraded to Category 4 midday Wednesday, it seems as if this weekend three-game series between the A’s and the Astros in Minute Maid Park will go ahead as scheduled.

The Angels and Astros were scheduled to play games Monday through Thursday this week, but with the knowledge that Laura was on its way, the Thursday game was moved to Tuesday as part of a doubleheader and the Wednesday game was moved from a night game to a day game.

The doubleheader went ahead, with the two teams splitting. But even moving the game from evening to afternoon wasn’t enough, and Wednesday’s game had to be postponed. So, the Astros will be off for two days before the A’s arrive.

The current plans say that the A’s will fly from Dallas to Houston after Thursday’s game against the Rangers, ready to play on Friday.

Oakland traveling secretary Mickey Morabito, who handles the team’s flights and hotels, said that the current forecast calls for the hurricane, which is not expected to make a direct hit on Houston, to have moved on by Thursday evening. However, both clubs will continue to monitor the situation.

Although the storm is likely to be hit the area east of Houston hard, the time off will be helpful for the Astros, who were swept by the A’s in three games in Oakland Aug. 7-9. Since then, the Astros have gone 11-5, including an eight-game winning streak, although the Astros have lost four of their last six and are four games behind Oakland in the American League West entering the A’s-Rangers game Wednesday night.

Astros pitchers will have a chance to regroup after the doubleheader’s second game, in which manager Dusty Baker burned through eight pitchers to cover seven innings. The Angels beat up Houston with a dozen runs, thanks in large measure to 10 walks by Astros pitchers.

At the same time, Houston injured outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley will have time off to recover. Springer, hit by a pitch Monday, sat out both games Tuesday. Brantley did play in Game 2, but he’s coming off a quad injury that kept him out of games from Aug 12-22.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trivino's Recent Surge has Melvin Excited About Athletics Bullpen Possibilities

Oakland Athetics manager Bob Melvin sees reliever Lou Trivino getting back to his 2018 form in recent outings, meaning the A's might have another solid late-inning option out of the bullpen for the final month of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Shake Off Getting Hit Three More Times to Score 10-3 Win Over Rangers

While the Oakland Athletics were hit by pitches three more times to run their American League-leading total to 24, the also put together a polished game that included a couple of two-riun homers, a bases-loaded double, four innings of shutout relief and the first big league hit for catcher Jonah Heim in his debut.

John Hickey

Athletics Shift Lineup: Grossman, Piscotty Move Up, Laureano, Olson Head Down

With Robbie Grossman leading the team in on-base percentage, he's the Oakland Athletics new No. 2 hitter. Stephen Piscotty, who is on pace to set an Oakland record for RBI in August, moves up to No. 5. Meanwhile, Ramón Laureano and Matt Olson get shifted lower in the order.

John Hickey

Called Up Monday, Athletics' Heim Finds Himself Making First MLB Start Tuesday

Switch-hitting rookie Jonah Heim is getting the call as the A's starting catcher Tuesday night in Texas. It's been a whirlwind couple of days for Heim, who was brought up from the taxi squad Monday to be the A's backup catcher.

John Hickey

Despite Taking his First Loss, Athletics' Luzardo Takes a Step Toward Success

While bothered by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, Oakland Athletics rookie Jesús Luzardo turned in what he said was the best game of his career. He fell behind 3-2 early, but didn't allow a run in his final 5.1 innings of A's loss to the Rangers.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Create Extra Success in Extra Innings One More Time

The Oakland Athletics ran their record under the new extra-inning rules to 5-0 Sunday, beating the Angels on Mark Canha's sacrifice fly. Armed with the best record in the AL at 20-9, the A's head out on a season-longest 10-game road trip.

John Hickey

by

David Hdz

Athletics-Rangers Matchup Begins with Highly Anticipated Pairing of Lynn, Luzardo

Rangers' writer Chris Halicke and I explore the possibilities of the Oakland-Texas matchup in a podcast that touches on the Lance Lynn-Jesús Luzardo battle Monday and the possibility of Lynn being traded at the deadline, with the A's possiblity a suitor.

John Hickey

Jordan Weems, Jonah Heim Back with Athletics; Blackburn, Allen Demoted

Heading into a 10-game road trip that starts Monday night in Arlington, Texas, the Oakland Athletics brought back reliever Jordan Weems, healthy after missing time due to a back injury, and catcher Jonah Heim, who will be making his Major League debut.

John Hickey

As Athletics Check Out Rangers' New Home, the Coliseum Just Gets Older

The Oakland Athletics have played in the Coliseum since 1968. In that time, seven different franchises have played in no less than three different home parks in the same city/area. They visit one in Texas this week. Other places can get a stadium done, but in Oakland there are aspriations but no shovel-in-the-ground progess.

John Hickey

Athletics Feel Prepped for Longest Road Trip Through the AL West

The A's will play in second-place Houston next weekend and, for now, Mike Fiers is scheduled not to face his former team on whom he turned whistleblower over the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Right after the Astros series comes the Aug. 31 trade deadline followed by three games in Seattle.

John Hickey