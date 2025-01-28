Former A's Infielder Back on the Market Following Pirates Roster Shuffle
After the Pittsburgh Pirates designated him for assignment a week ago, Tristan Gray has cleared waivers. The club attempted to outright him to Triple-A, but since Gray had previously been outrighted, he had the ability to block that assignment and choose free agency instead, which is what ended up happening, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Gray, 28, is now free to sign with any club, with that contract likely being a minor-league deal. The Pirates were Gray's third team of 2024 after he was selected off waivers from the A's, who had previously selected him off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Once Gray signs on with a new club, that will be his second franchise of 2025.
Originally drafted by the Pirates in 2017, Gray was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in February of 2018 along with Daniel Hudson in the Corey Dickerson deal. He made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2023, getting into two games and hitting his lone big-league home run.
In 2024 he spent some time with both the Marlins and A's, getting into a total of 15 games between the two spots, going 3-for-28 (.107) at the dish with a .194 OBP and a -1 OPS+ (100 is league average).
Last year in the Marlins system, Gray played primarily at shortstop and third base, though he also logged time at first and second.
His best bet to get a crack at the big leagues in 2025 may be to try and latch on with a team like the Chicago White Sox, who are currently in their seeking their next crop of guys following a 121-loss campaign. They may be one of the few teams that could have some playing time available for him.
Either that, or take the longer road and try to find an opening with a club that excels at player development to see if his skillset can be upgraded in any way.