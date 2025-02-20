Former A's Lefty Lands with Colorado Rockies
Last year, right around this time, the Athletics added a veteran left-hander to their bullpen mix, and he went on to have a solid campaign in the green and gold. This year, the Colorado Rockies are following the same formula, reportedly signing 35-year-old Scott Alexander this week.
Alexander's deal is for one year and $2 million.
Last season with the A's, the southpaw posted a 2.56 ERA across 38.2 innings pitched, making a total of 45 appearances out of the bullpen. While his ERA was sterling last season, it also came with a 3.89 FIP and a BABIP of .257 that figures to regress a bit in 2025.
According to Roster Resource, Alexander will give Colorado a third projected lefty in the bullpen, along with 24-year-old Luis Peralta, and 28-year-old Lucas Gilbreath. On a rather young team, Alexander is pegged to be the oldest member of not just the pitching staff, but on the entire 26-man roster.
Catcher Jacob Stallings, who is just a few months younger, and infielder Kyle Farmer (one year younger) are the next-closest.
In looking at Alexander's stats at Coors Field over his career, he hasn't pitched a ton at altitude, but he has had success there when he's been on the mound. Across 12.1 innings in Colorado, the veteran holds a 1.46 ERA. That will certainly be something to keep an eye on as the season gets underway.
In the A's clubhouse, Alexander was viewed by reporters as a great talker that would chat about most anything. When it was time for his pregame routine, he would head over to his locker, grab a football, and head on out to the field. Grabbing that football was also a part of the routine.
He was born in Santa Rosa, close to where the Athletics will be playing their home games beginning in 2025, and went to college at nearby Sonoma State University. In 2010, he was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round, and made his MLB debut with the club in 2015. He did not make their postseason roster.
In January of 2018, he was included in the three-team trade that landed Joakim Soria with the Chicago White Sox, and Alexander ending up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was granted free agency after the 2021 season and ended up signing with the San Francisco Giants, where he spent two years before signing with the A's last off-season.
Dating back to college, Alexander has spent most of his playing days in California, with only the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels left on his list of California teams that he hasn't played for.
Not much is expected of the Rockies in 2025, but with a young squad, there will be opportunities for growth. The A's had a young team last year, too, and having a veteran presence like his is certainly beneficial for those inexperienced players. You hear the new guys always talk about how they've learned to "go about their business" from the vets.
That is something that Alexander can provide for the Rockies in 2025. That, and someone to toss the pigskin with.