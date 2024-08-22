Former A's Reliever Makes MLB Debut with Colorado
Former Oakland A's prospect Jeff Criswell made his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals in D.C. The righty tossed one inning of relief, allowing one hit, with 11 of his 14 pitches landing in the zone.
The A's selected Criswell in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft with the 58th overall pick out of Michigan. Through the first three seasons of his pro career, the 25-year-old has primarily been a starter. 52 of his 58 appearances had been as a starting pitcher in those three seasons, but in 2024 the Rockies decided to move him to the bullpen after he posted a 7.51 ERA with a 1.74 WHIP across 121 innings in Triple-A Albuquerque.
This season out of the bullpen, his results have been a little better, complete with a 6.24 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP, though his strikeout rate has soared to 30%, and his walk rate has ticked down to 10.1%. His BABIP also sits at .404, which should mean that he's getting a bit unlucky on balls in play. His FIP seems to confirm that at 5.66.
For most teams, the high BABIP and the improved FIP along with pitching in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League would mean that there could be some positive regression once said player gets to the big leagues. That may not be the case with Criswell's home park being Coors Field.
The A's traded Criswell ahead of the 2023 season for righty Chad Smith, who tossed 13 2/3 innings with the A's and held a 6.59 ERA for them last season. He was released by Oakland following the season and picked up by the New York Mets in December. New York released him at the end of March and he has not re-signed anywhere since.