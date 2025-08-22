Former A's Right-Hander Adds Depth to New York Yankees in Perfect Role
Paul Blackburn is the latest former A's pitcher to end up with the New York Yankees, but he's not going to be called upon to be a key cog in their rotation. Instead, he's expected to pitch out of the bullpen in a long relief role, which will be perfect for the 31-year-old right-hander.
After being traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Seattle Mariners, and then from the M's to the A's in the Danny Valencia deal, Blackburn made his A's debut in 2017, putting up a 3.22 ERA across 58 2/3 innings of work. He then struggled for the three straight seasons that followed, working as a depth arm in for the organization and being shuttled between the minor leagues and Oakland.
In 2022, after the A's latest tear down, Blackburn began the season as the team's No. 4 starter, and for the first month or so he was putting up a reliable five innings with limited damage against him. By the end of June, he had a 3.12 ERA and a 6-3 record on a club that went on to go 60-102. He was also going deeper into games.
He would later be named the A's All Star for the season, but after some struggles following the break, he landed on the IL with right finger inflammation and would miss the rest of the season. That was also the same year that the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino at the trade deadline.
Blackburn continued to be an effective starter for the A's in 2023 and 2024, putting up roughly league average numbers, but he also missed months of each season with various injuries. He was traded from Oakland to the New York Mets last summer at the Trade Deadline in exchange for right-hander Kade Morris.
That injury trend continued into this season with the New York Mets, where he made his season debut on June 2, and got into six games before missing all of July. He was activated on August 13, tossed five innings, giving up a hit, a walk, and two earned runs against the Atlanta Braves the same day, and then was designated for assignment shortly after.
The injuries are certainly part of the equation that the Yankees will be dealing with, but if their main priority for him is to eat up a handful of innings when a starter struggles in order to save the rest of the bullpen, he's a great guy for that role.
Blackburn has some of that bulldog mentality that a number of former A's pitchers from that run had. He may not have the best "stuff," but he's going to go out there and compete every time he takes the mound. He's going to give his team everything he has that day. In this role, he's also likely to save a number of arms from being overworked down the stretch, too.
At 69-58, the Yankees are in second place in the AL East, 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, and currently hold the No. 1 wild-card spot in the AL, with a 1.5 game lead over the Seattle Mariners, who are in the third spot. The Yankees hold a 3.5 game lead over the Kansas City Royals, who are on the outside looking in.