Former Astros Pitcher Back with A's
Ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers, the Oakland Athletics announced that they had optioned the previous day's starter, Brady Basso, and selected Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Basso made his first start for the A's on Saturday, twirling six scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and walking one while striking out six. Due to Oakland's bullpen being stretched out during the team's 13-inning game on Friday night, Basso was sent down for a fresh arm. He had pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief in May and June, with all three appearances he'd made coming on the road.
In total, Basso has a 1.93 ERA with the A's this season, conceeding six hits and walk, striking out nine. The 26-year-old pitched well in Double-A at the start of the season, holding a 2.84 ERA in 25 1/3 innings, earning him a promotion to Vegas. In the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, Basso put up a 5.19 ERA across 67 2/3 innings and 16 appearances (12 starts). The big issue for him in Triple-A was his home run rate, allowing 15 dingers in just under 68 innings of work. At least some of that can be attributed to the PCL.
When A's manager Mark Kotsay was asked about the conversation with Basso that let him know he was headed back to the minors, the skipper said that the left-hander went out and did a great job on Saturday.
"You never want to send someone out after that type of performance. He understood our situation. I mean, our starters have been really, really good, and for him to step in yesterday and provide another great start shows that there's some, I don't want to use the word depth, but it's nice to have someone come up and make that type of start where you can look for the future. He definitely opened a lot of eyes with that performance."
Taking his spot is Bielak, who was with the A's from the middle of May to the end of May pitching out of the bullpen. He reported to Las Vegas and 13 of his 16 appearances came as the starter. He held a 6.08 ERA in Triple-A, but he's also a guy that can provide multiple innings for the A's as their bullpen recovers from their recent workloads.
Bielak pitched on Sunday, tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, allowing two hits and a walk. Across 6 2/3 innings with the A's this year, the 28-year-old has allowed 11 hits and walked a pair, but holds a 2.70 ERA. If the A's don't make another move for a fresh arm, Bielak will be with the team for their upcoming series in Houston against Bielak's former team.