Former Cincinnati Reds pitching will be fighting to remain a starter in 2025
When the Oakland A's acquired Joe Boyle from the Cincinnati Reds for lefty reliever Sam Moll, the deal worked out fairly well for both clubs immediately. The Reds got a veteran that was dominant after his arrival in Cincinnati, posting a 0.73 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP, and the A's saw three appearances from Boyle at the end of the year that made it look as though he could be a frontline starter of the future.
Not all progress is a straight line forward. Sometimes there are steps taken backwards, too.
After posting a 1.69 ERA in those three appearances in 2023, Boyle ended 2024 with a 6.42 ERA (4.68 FIP) thanks in large part to his 17.7% walk rate across 47 2/3 innings. He made the rotation out of camp, but that was more so due to injuries to other starters in the rotation than him earning the spot outright.
During spring training, it was clear that he still had the talent to pitch like an ace, but then his command would occasionally vanish, leaving A's manager Mark Kotsay to have to go to the bullpen early. Those types of outings are inevitable over the course of the season, but they can also take out the bullpen for an entire week, so limiting them as much as possible is key over the course of 162.
That is going to be big for Boyle in 2025: Can he go five plus innings consistently? If so, then he may stick in the rotation long-term. If not, then the team could decide to take a look at him in the bullpen, with the hope being that he could be a multi-inning Mason Miller type. When Miller was moved to the closer role for the 2024 season, his command wasn't a big question mark. He brought velocity and accuracy.
A move to the bullpen would allow the A's to get some valuable innings out of Boyle, but not have to rely on him for too many outs which would jeopardize the bullpen.
The way this could work out in 2025 is that Boyle will have the first half of the season to make an impact as a starter, either as a big-leaguer, or in the minors. If he hasn't proven that he's a starting pitcher, then once the A's potentially trade a reliever or two at the trade deadline, then Boyle could be inserted into a relief role the rest of the way and given some space to get adjusted. The A's could also see the return of left-hander Ken Waldichuk around midseason, which would be another way that Boyle is bumped from the rotation.
Boyle is still just 25 and has plenty of talent. The key for the A's moving forward will be to find a way to utilize him so that they can maximize that talent in some way. The righty has two minor-league options remaining, so the A's will have a little time to figure out the best path forward.