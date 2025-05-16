Former Houston Astros Fan Favorite Calls it a Career
For someone that finished with under four total wins above replacement in his nine-year career, Tony Kemp had a lot of fans. This is partially due to making a number of stops--from the Houston Astros to the Chicago Cubs, Oakland A's, and Baltimore Orioles--Kemp was a versatile defender that was also a great presence and leader in the clubhouse.
Kemp was also a terrific person off the diamond, taking time out of his day to make others feel welcome, seen, and heard. He was one of the best ambassadors the game has had in recent years.
This week, TK announced his retirement from the game of baseball on social media.
There was a part of Kemp's announcement that was so true to who he had been on and off the field. "To the undersized baseball player, I see you, I hear you, and I understand you. With all of the metrics and data in the game of baseball today, there is still one measurement they can't compute: your heart.
"Continue to play the game the right way and respect it. The game will reward you, I promise. Leave no doubt and give everything you have like someone is watching you play baseball for the first time. I'm rooting for you all."
In his time in Oakland, the A's weren't particularly good the last couple of years, but he made the team more exciting to watch because you just never knew what great play he was going to make that night. In the clubhouse, he was always available, even though he was easily the player that the media spoke with the most.
Tony Kemp is one of those players that may not stand out nationally because the stat line never drew the eyes of the masses, but if he played on your team, he was one of your favorite players because of the heart and dedication he played with. Plus, he always had a smile on his face.
He played with the energy of someone that truly loves the sport. He wasn't the tallest guy, or the most athletic player on the field, but he made an impact on the game each time his cleats touched the dirt.
Kemp was selected by the Houston Astros in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt in Tennessee. He made his MLB debut in 2016 with Houston as the team was on their ascension to the top of baseball. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2019 in a deal that arguably altered the history of the franchise, and the league, with Martín Maldonado landing in Houston.
A few months later, the A's snagged Kemp in a deal with the Cubs, and he would stick with the green and gold for a large part of the remainder of his career. With the A's he hit .240 with a .330 OBP and accrued 3.5 bWAR over four seasons before reaching free agency following the 2023 campaign.
Kemp signed with the Cincinnati Reds in February of 2024, but when he found out he wasn't going to make the club, they let him go and he signed on with the Baltimore Orioles, where he'd get into five games before landing on the free agent market once again.
The reason his roster spot was no longer available is because the Orioles were calling up top prospect Jackson Holliday, and instead of being mad about the move, he posted a quick story to social media about the young guy that was set to replace him.
Kemp would play 82 games in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins and the Reds after re-signing with them in July, but wouldn't make it back to the big leagues.
Every clubhouse needs someone like Tony Kemp. The only problem is, he's a pretty special guy. Some would even say he's one of a kind. Congratulations on the retirement, TK.