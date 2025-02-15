Former Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees Infielder to Join A's Radio
The A’s and iHeartRadio have reached an agreement to broadcast all regular season, spring training, and any potential postseason games on Talk 650 KSTE as well as on A’s Cast as part of the iHeart Radio Network.
Longtime radio voice of the A’s, Ken Korach, will return for the 2025 season and will be joined by fellow returning radio voice Johnny Doskow, as well as Chris Caray. A’s games will also continue to air in the Bay Area on iHeart Sports 960.
Talk 650 KSTE and A’s Cast will also host a variety of A’s programming, including A’s Cast Live which will run for two and a half hours before every weeknight game.
KSTE and A’s Cast will also carry thirty-minute pre- and postgame shows before and after every game, the A’s Clubhouse Show after every postgame show, and A’s After Dark after every home game. A’s fan favorite and scout Shooty Babbitt, as well as former big league infielder and West Sacramento native Steve Sax, will join the broadcast team as contributors to the pre- and postgame shows.
Sax was drafted out of James Madison High School in West Sacramento by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1978 MLB Draft, and would debut with the club in August of 1981. The following season he would win the National League Rookie of the Year, beating out Willie McGee, Chilli Davis, and Ryne Sandberg.
The second baseman was granted free agency following the 1988 season and chose to sign with the New York Yankees, where he would make the All Star team twice ('89-90) and finish 21st in the MVP voting in 1989.
He would be traded to the Chicago White Sox in 1992, released by the Sox in 1994, and signed on with the Oakland A's a few days later where he would play in the final seven games of his MLB career.
Sax is also well known for his appearance in one of the most popular Simpsons episodes of all time, "Homer at the Bat," where Mr. Burns assembled a collection of MLB stars to join the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team. Before the assembled stars can help Mr. Burns win the all-important softball game, seven of the nine players suffered bizarre mishaps.
Sax was arrested by local police and accused of commiting every unsolved crime in New York City.
Now he will be a contributor to the A's pre-and-postgame radio show as the A's head to his hometown, just minutes from where he went to high school in West Sacramento.