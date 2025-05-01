Former Toronto Blue Jays Prospect Set to Make MLB Debut with A's
Earlier today, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Athletics will be calling up right-handed pitcher Gunnar Hoglund to make his MLB debut. Hoglund currently ranks at the A's No. 14 prospect, according to MLB.com. Hoglund was acquired by the A's as one of the big pieces in the Matt Chapman deal with the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2022.
In six starts at Triple-A this year, Hoglund has pitched 29.2 innings, striking out 30, walking seven, and posting a 2.43 ERA. Hoglund throws strikes and produces a good amount of swings and misses with his curveball, which has a 32.6% whiff rate. With the Las Vegas Aviators this year, Hoglund has thrown 65% of his pitches for strikes.
Hoglund throws his changeup 18.8% of the time as well, which sits at 81.8 mph and produces a 44.9% chase rate.
Hoglund was a first-round pick twice, once as a high schooler by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018 as the No. 36 overall selection, and again out of Ole Miss by the Blue Jays at No. 19 in 2021.
Before the injuries, Hoglund possessed electric stuff, and it was clear why he was a first-round pick twice. Hoglund still has good stuff, but now, his fastball is averaging 93.6 mph, which is why he relies on his off-speed pitches to produce outs. That strategy has worked very well for Hoglund, as he has three off-speed pitches that are producing either high chase rates or high whiff rates.
Hoglund will take the A's fifth rotation spot, which is currently vacant after Jacob Lopez was optioned back to Vegas on Wednesday. The hope is the A's and Hoglund will never look back as the righty solidifies the back of the rotation.
They have had a revolving door at the fifth rotation spot to start the season, with Joey Estes holding the spot before being sent down. Then J.T. Ginn took over before he was placed on the 15-day IL, and a couple of days ago, Jacob Lopez made the start for the A's in that rotation spot. Not many of the previous fifth starters have had sustained success this season.
Hoglund will most likely debut this weekend against the 12-18 Miami Marlins, who are last place in the NL East, and have scored the 14th most runs in the league.