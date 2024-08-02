Green Day's Billy Joe Turns the A's into B's
As most baseball fans are well aware at this point, Oakland A's fans are not happy with their ownership group as the team attempts to relocate to Las Vegas for the 2028 season. The frontman of punk's Green Day, Bille Joe Armstrong, was in Toronto playing at Rogers Centre, home of the Blue Jays, and posted this video to his Instagram account.
You can see from the image next to the video what the end result was. He took a can of green spray paint, and put the Pioneer League's Oakland Ballers' "B" over the A's "A," then crossed out the word Athletics.
For those not in the know, Green Day is from Oakland, and Billy Joe has been seen at Ballers games this season, and even stopped and took photos in a "SELL" shirt at last year's infamous "reverse boycott" at the Oakland Coliseum. He is also one of the many owners Oakland Roots and Soul soccer teams. This act is very on brand for him, given the love for Oakland and that he's in a punk rock band.
The fascinating part of this video is not that it happened, but that when you go to Green Day's tour schedule, you may notice that they are sure playing in a lot of MLB ballparks in the coming weeks. On the list of upcoming tour dates we have Citi Field (Mets), Fenway Park (Red Sox), Citizen's Bank Park (Phillies), Wrigley Field (Cubs), Target Field (Twins), Great American Ball Park (Reds), American Family Field (Brewers), and Truist Park (Braves). That just looks like more opportunities for Billie Joe and his paint can--but that's just the tour through the end of August.
In September, the tour continues! Green Day also travels to PNC Park (Pirates), Comerica Park (Tigers), Coors Field (Rockies), Globe Life Field (Rangers), Chase Field (Diamondbacks), Oracle Park (Giants), T-Mobile Park (Mariners), and Petco Park (Padres). That is the end of the baseball season, and the end of the regular U.S. tour dates. Coincidence?
By our count, that is 16 more MLB ballparks that Green Day will visit the rest of the baseball season. The question is: How many will receive the same A's to B's treatment along of the way?