How a Potential Brent Rooker to the Phillies Deal Could Look
The Oakland Athletics are looking to be headed towards a fire sale at this year’s trade deadline. Currently sitting at 35-60 and in fifth place in the American League West, a shot at the playoffs appears all but squandered for the A’s as they look to continue their rebuild for the future. One player on the roster who could be on the move is left fielder and designated hitter Brent Rooker, the A’s lone All-Star representative in 2023.
Rooker, who is currently hitting .279 with 18 home runs, 55 RBIs and having a .538 slugging percentage and an .899 OPS and has been a top-20 hitter in the Major Leagues all season long. In his second season in Oakland after being claimed off waivers prior to the 2023 season and providing a strong bat to the A's lineup, he would be a welcome addition to any competing club looking for more star power.
One team that could look to acquire Rooker is the Philadelphia Phillies, who while being the league’s best team in 2024 with a 61-32 record and sitting atop the National League East, could use some outfield help with Bryce Harper now the team’s everyday first baseman and Kyle Schwarber making the switch to designated hitter. What makes Rooker even more intriguing to Philadelphia is his strength of being able to hit left-handed pitching, something that could be of vital importance to a Phillies postseason run.
Through 91 games so far this season as a team, the Phillies are currently hitting .264 against lefties, with a .430 slugging percentage, .767 OPS and 38 home runs. Rooker would represent an upgrade for the Phillies.
A trade to the Phillies is not something that the A’s need to rush to do, as Rooker is not eligible for free agency until 2028 being under set to hit arbitration for the first time next year, but an offer is still not out of the question. Here is what an offer for the former all-star could look like.
Philadelphia Phillies acquire LF/DH Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics acquire SS/3B Aidan Miller, RHP Griff McGary and OF Raylin Heredia.
This trade could benefit both sides. For one, it gives the A’s more pieces to build for the future, getting a 20-year-old infielder in Miller, who is the Phillies No. 2 ranked prospect and No. 27 in all of baseball, to eventually pair with second baseman Zach Gelof up the middle, or even at third base, and another arm in McGary (ranked No. 10 Phillies prospect) who they hope will be able to add more stability to the pitching staff. It will also allow the team to go younger, still being a few years away from contending, and adding extra financial flexibility to be able to achieve that.
Heredia is an interesting one, giving the A’s back an outfielder who possesses the makings of a five-tool star, having good speed and a good glove while also possessing strong pop with his bat. Currently, he is hitting .242, with a .305 on-base percentage, a .425 slugging percentage and a .730 OPS in 50 games, while also having six home runs, 29 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Still only 20 years old and currently playing with the Phillies Single-A team, he is still a few years away from breaking through to the bigs, but with raw talent that has been evident since he signed in 2022, could be a solid option for the A’s down the line as they prepare for their new era in Las Vegas.
Adding Rooker to Philadelphia’s lineup would certainly provide an extra boost, and while it could make sense for the A’s to explore their options as they continue their rebuild, Rooker’s current contract situation provides flexibility and gives the A’s the ability to wait it out until they get an offer that they really like. Or they can choose to keep Rooker for the long haul and make him a cornerstone piece for years to come.