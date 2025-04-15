How Jackie Robinson Inspired Dave Henderson to Honor the Legacy of the No. 42
Today, and every April 15 since 2004, Major League Baseball has honored the legacy of Jackie Robinson. After making his Major League debut in 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he would go on to play 10 seasons in the majors, accumulating over 1,500 hits and a career batting average of .313.
A Rookie of the Year in 1947 and an MVP in 1949, Robinson won the 1955 World Series before becoming just the second player ever to be a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Fame inductee in 1962.
Robinson’s influence on baseball is undeniable as he inspired several African American athletes to not only wear 42 but continue to fight for racial equality, including Athletics outfielder Dave Henderson.
A California native, Henderson was born in Merced where he attended Dos Palos High School. He played both baseball and football for the Broncos, and was a tight end, running back, and strong safety.
Henderson wore 42 on the gridiron and elected 22 on the diamond after the former was unavailable. The choice for 42 was simple–to honor Jackie Robinson's lifelong pursuit of racial equality in sports.
In 1977, Henderson was drafted 26th overall by the Seattle Mariners–the franchise’s first-ever draft pick. He made his major league debut in 1981 where he wore 42 on his back for the next six seasons with the Mariners.
Henderson was traded to the Red Sox during the 1986 season. With 42 on the back of right-handed pitcher Rob Woodward, the newly acquired outfielder played with the number 40 on his back. That was until he changed it back to 42 the following season.
Similar to ‘86, Henderson was traded–this time from Boston to San Francisco. At the time, Giants’ first base coach Bill Fahey had Henderson’s would-be number 42, so he pivoted to 41.
After struggling in 1987 Henderson found a new home across the bay in Oakland with the Athletics–a place he would call home for the next six years and wear the coveted No. 42. Not only did Henderson flourish during his time in Oakland, but the fans loved every minute of it.
His tremendous talents defensively in centerfield earned him the nickname “Hendu” as he covered his territory known as “Henduland”. In his six seasons with the A’s, he batted .263 with 104 home runs, and 377 RBI in 702 games. Henderson was a part of the 1989 team that swept the San Francisco Giants in the World Series before being named an All-Star in 1991.
Henderson spent his final season in the majors in 1994 with the Kansas City Royals, again sporting the No. 42.
He is just one of eight players to wear 42 for 10 or more seasons. Henderson, who wore it for 14 years, ranks second behind Mariano Rivera who spent 19 seasons wearing 42.
Today when all players and coaches wear the 42, we honor the life and legacy of Robinson and everything he stood and fought for, and that his memory may never be forgotten.