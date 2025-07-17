How to Watch A's Las Vegas Ballpark Construction
The Athletics broke ground on their 33,000 seat ballpark in Las Vegas last month, and now there is a livestream available for fans to watch to keep up with the construction process over the coming years.
The ballpark is being designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group and HNTB. The domed ballpark is designed to feature a sweeping cable-net glass wall that frames a stunning view of The Strip, drawing its energy right into the venue.
Its tiered design, inspired by historic ballparks like Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, incorporates a split upper and lower bowl, bringing fans closer to the action than traditional ballparks and providing clear sight lines from every seat.
From the A's press release: Construction is officially underway on the new home of the A’s in Las Vegas. The 33,000-capacity ballpark, located at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, is set to redefine the MLB experience with cutting-edge design, fan-focused features, and a deep commitment to community investment. A live construction camera is now streaming giving the public real-time access to the build as it happens.
As work begins on this transformative project, here are a few highlights about the ballpark’s design, construction approach, and community impact:
Ballpark Design & Innovation
This new ballpark features a “dragon scale” metal-clad rainscreen, massive free-standing steel trusses that span nearly 700ft, and a one-of-a-kind 36,000 sq. ft. cable net glass curtain wall.
Designed for longevity and adaptability, the ballpark incorporates natural light through ETFE clerestories.
Construction Technology & Materials
The Mortenson | McCarthy team is leveraging advanced construction tools, including Synchro 4D for clear schedule communication, Revizto+ for team-wide coordination, and drone imagery for logistics, ensuring safety, quality, and precision throughout the project.
Community Impact
More than 50% of the workforce will be local, reinforcing a strong commitment to hiring Nevadans and supporting the region’s skilled trades.
The team is on track to meet all small business participation goals outlined in SB1, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to equity, inclusion, and local opportunity across every phase of construction.
Check out the livestream here.
In checking out the link that was provided, we had some trouble accessing the livestream itself as it wouldn't load, but there are also some other options for fans to look at, like a time lapse video from the entire project, down to the past day of work. There are also different camera options like panoramic, which gives a wider view of the whole site, though there is just one camera currently set up.
The construction timeline for the remainder of 2025 is expected to include the start of concrete, tower cranes in place, first buttress, and the first concrete column.