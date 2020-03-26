InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

In Lieu of Opening Day, MLB Gives A's Fans Another Look at 20th Consecutive Win

John Hickey

There is no replacing opening day. Or Opening Day, depending on your view of the annual start to the baseball season.

With Major League Baseball and all sports shut down as a way to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus, there won’t be a 1:07 p.m. opener at the Coliseum pitting the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland A’s.

There will, however, be a hint of what baseball can be at its best. MLB presents “Opening Day at Home,” 30 games, the equivalent of a full schedule across the board, to be available nationally. All games will be streamed on mlb.com as well as through one of MLB’s social media channels, on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

For the A’s, that means a revival of the 20 consecutive win in 2002, the Sept. 4 game in the Coliseum. Even if you didn’t see it live or on TV at the time, you’ve probably seen bits of it excerpted in the movie “Moneyball,” about the rise of the Billy Beane way in Oakland. It can be streamed at 3 p.m. (PT) on both mlb.com and Cut4 Twitter.

The experience is intended to invite fans to feel a sense of baseball, of community, common purpose and unity on a day generally given over to a celebration to the return of baseball. There’s no telling when baseball will be back, but MLB will use the platform to stress the importance of staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The “Opening Day at Home” will also be used as a platform for MLB’s charity initiatives that are reaching out to vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic. Last week, MLB and the MLBPA made a $1 million joint donation to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels, in addition to a $30 million commitment made by MLB clubs to emergency relief for ballpark employees. If so willing and able, fans can contribute toward these charities, MLB official charity Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and additional causes at MLB.com/give.

Not to give too much away, the Sept. 4 game provides one of the most iconic endings in Oakland A’s history. Shortstop Miguel Tejada, who would win the MVP that season, had game-winning hits in Games 18 and 19 against the Twins and Royals, respectively, to get to 19 consecutive wins, at that time matching the American League record set by the 1947 Yankees.

Sept. 4's game  would turn out to be one of the most bizarre games in the half century-plus that Major League Baseball has been played in Oakland. The A’s built up an 11-0 lead early and seemed ready to breeze. But five-run innings in the fourth and eighth saw Kansas City get close, and in the ninth, a two-out single from Luis Alicea off Billy Koch allowed pinch-runner Kit Pellow to score the tying run.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, pinch-hitter Scott Hatteberg stepped up and hit a one-out walk off homer off Jason Grimsley to secure the 20 consecutive win. 

It's not going to replace real, live baseball, not when you know the outcome. But it will do until something better comes along.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A's Olson, Davis Need to be in MLB Homer Favorites Conversation

Oakland Athletics sluggers Khris Davis and Matt Olson have the potential to emerge from the 2020 season, whenever it starts, as the home run champion. They've got to be in the conversation at the very least.

John Hickey

A's Emerson Having His Pitchers Do What's Best in Time of Pandemic

Oakland Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson talks weekly with his pitchers, telling them their health, and their families' health, is paramount. He says two weeks of training after the pandemic would be tough on pitchers. Three weeks might be a good minimum.

John Hickey

Former A's Star Dave Stewart Reports He Doesn't Have Coronavirus

Dave Stewart, the four-time 20-game winner for the Oakland Athletics who now broadcasts for the A's, said in a tweet Tuesday that test results show that he does not have the coronavirus.

John Hickey

Baseball and the Olympics: Not Much Happening There

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks won't be impacted by the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until 2021 because MLB won't release its players for the Olympics, But the Olympic dream still burns with Hendriks.

John Hickey

When Will A's Mesa Complex Stop Being a Ghost Town?

Athletics' equipment manager Steve Vucinich says the place is deserted due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic. And he's hearing that when baseball returns, a second spring training could last four weeks.v

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1980s

The A's new ownership group let Sandy Alderson free to trade, and his deals build the Athletics into a World Series-bound juggernaut.

John Hickey

With MLB's Return Delayed, What's Next For A's-Giants Spring Showdowns?

Monday night was supposed to see the Athletics hosting the Giants in the Coliseum in the first game of the annual Bay Area end to spring training. Since that's not happening, what's next?

John Hickey

Piscotty, A's Talk Up the Need For Social Distancing

Oakland A's outfielder Stephen Piscotty preaches the virtue of keeping your distance in a time of pandemic.

John Hickey

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1970s

Under then-owner Charlie Finley, the A's didn't make many blockbuster trades, but some of their best deals shored up teams that won three consecutive World Series titles.

John Hickey

A's President Wants Baseball to Be a Tonic in an Age of Uncertainty

Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval said that during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he sees his club, and baseball in general, as a boon to the community.

John Hickey