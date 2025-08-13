Jacob Lopez Brings His Best Against Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Soderstrom was doing it all with the bat and the glove Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park.
Before the game, I asked manager Mark Kotsay about Soderstrom's growth over the course of this season, from the mental side of the game and his overall performance. He said of Soderstrom, "he's hard on himself" but commended his play in left field and approach and mindset he brings to the field every day.
Soderstrom's 2-for-4 night which featured a single in the second inning and double in the fourth. The momentum of the A's offense kept going, and Lawrence Butler's two-hit night and two RBI helped propel the A's to a shutout 6-0 victory.
Jacob Lopez made his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays, almost exactly 2 years ago to the day on August 14, 2023 at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants. He earned the save that night against the team that originally drafted him. He ended up going seven innings, giving up four hits, no runs, didn't allow a walk, and struck out nine.
The scoreless outing is his fourth in a row, and in that span he has tallied 24 innings of work, given up 14 hits, six walks, and struck out 28. After his latest sterling outing, he has lowered his ERA on the season to 3.30, and has some pondering if he could be a Cy Young candidate as soon as next season.
Fast forward to two years later, and Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. His swing and miss stuff and deceptiveness kept Rays hitters off-balance and bewildered heading back to the dugout.
As he walked off the mound in the sixth inning, he made sure to compliment the defense behind him and Luis Urías, who made a sliding stop and throw from his knee to get the runner out at first base to end the inning.
Outfielder Colby Thomas has made major improvement since changing his stance and working on his swing with A's coaches on the last road trip. After his adjustments, he hit his first home run of his MLB career in Washington. His new, more athletic stance has given him more confidence at the plate and this additional playing time has helped him as well.
His line-drive RBI double gave the Athletics a 1-0 lead over the Rays in the 2nd inning. Thomas added another RBI and insurance for the A's when he hit a sacrifice fly to score in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Wednesday night will be a rubber match between the clubs, with the A's looking to win their third consecutive series. They'll send J.T. Ginn to the mound against RHP Drew Rasmussen for the Rays. First pitch is at 7:05 PDT.