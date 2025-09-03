Jacob Wilson Added an Oakland A's Fan Favorite to His Autograph Collection
Following a recent game at home, the media huddled around A's All Star shortstop Jacob Wilson to discuss the month that was, the heat in Sacramento, and some other topics. But we kept looking at a ball that was sitting in his locker in the clubhouse that was signed by former Oakland A's shortstop Marcus Semien.
When the scrum was over, we asked Wilson about the autograph. We wanted to know if it was an A's-related addition to his collection, or if it was some sort of a shortstop connection, both, or neither. The A's shortstop then told us of the collection he's started.
"Honestly I love collecting signed baseballs, so I try to get a couple every series that I play in. I think I've got like three and a half dozen back home now. I got a lot at the All Star Game. I've got a lot of just guys that I've played against, that I respect, obviously, as a player."
He then mentioned Marcus Semien more specifically. "He's one of those guys that I've respected for a long time, so just to be able to add him to the collection is pretty cool."
Wilson said that he just started his collection this year, and that while not speaking of Semien in this case, he does try to seek out guys that are on the older side since you don't know how long they're going to keep on playing. "Being able to get their signed stuff, if you're able to have the opportunity to get that while they're still in the game—I try not to miss that chance."
The gem of Jacob Wilson's collection
The gem item of his collection happens to be another AL West foe in Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. The backstop is having a career year in 2025, currently batting .242 with a .352 OBP and 51 home runs. The debate over AL MVP is between him, and Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
Raleigh hit his record-breaking 49th home run of the season—the most ever by a catcher—against the Athletics in Seattle on August 24. While Raleigh was collecting accolades, Wilson was up for some collecting himself.
"I got him to sign on the day that he broke the record for most home runs by a catcher. He actually sent it over before he hit it, but then made it to second base after [the home run] and I was like, 'hey dude, can I send it back so you can add that on there?' It's pretty awesome to see guys be able to sign stuff for your own collection."
What's great about Wilson's own collection is that he's been sought after for media hits and autographs all season thanks to his breakout rookie campaign, but he's exhibiting just as much excitement and love for baseball as everyone else.
Heading into Wednesday's series finale in St. Louis, Jacob Wilson is batting .315, placing him second in all of baseball in batting average. The only player he trails is Judge, who is batting .325. If those tides change over the final month, he could be adding an inscription to his own signature.