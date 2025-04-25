Jacob Wilson Delivers A's First Walk-Off of 2025
This was a big series for the Athletics, facing the division-leading Texas Rangers at home before facing them yet again next week. It was also their first time facing an AL West opponent in nearly a month, dating back to the opening series in Seattle.
After splitting the first two games, A's shortstop Jacob Wilson sent the fans home happy on Thursday night in a come-from-behind win against a tough opponent. He entered his final at-bat 0-for-4 on the evening, but with the tying run already in, and the go-ahead runner at second base, the former No. 6 overall pick singled right back up the middle to clinch the win for his club.
After the game, A's manager Mark Kotsay said that Wilson had asked him what to expect in his at-bat.
The skipped told him, "he's going to stay with his breaking ball. It's his best pitch, so stay on the breaking ball the whole at-bat, and he did. That shows some discipline. That shows the right approach. [He] got the breaking ball on the three-one count up in the zone, stayed through the middle of field, just like we talked about, and got a big hit."
It's also noteworthy that for the second consecutive game, Wilson has reach a three ball count after failing to get to that point in an at-bat previously. Both instances have resulted in RBI for the shortstop, with Thursday's walk-off, and a bases loaded walk on Wednesday.
Outside of a stretch of four batters, the Rangers weren't able to do much against A's pitching on Thursday night. Starter J.T. Ginn loaded the bases in the first inning, partially due to a hit-by-pitch and a walk, but was able to escape the jam. He followed that up with a 1-2-3 second inning, and gave up just a single in the third.
The fourth inning is when the Rangers pounced.
After a two-run double from Tyler Soderstrom put the A's up 2-0 after three, the Rangers got a one out home run from Josh Jung, and on the very next pitch Jonah Heim also left the yard. Ginn was able to get Jake Burger to ground out for the second out of the inning, but Leody Taveras launched his first home run of the season to give Texas a 3-2 lead.
The score would hold until Wilson's heroics in the bottom of the ninth.
After Ginn went just 3.2 innings, giving up six hits, three runs, and two walks while striking out a pair, the bullpen gave up just one hit, a two-out Adolis García single in the seventh off righty Noah Murdock.
Hogan Harris, Murdock, and Grant Holman kept it close, and Holman was rewarded with the victory in his first appearance of 2025. After retiring the side on six pitches in the eighth, Holman was given the ninth inning as well, though if the A's had taken a lead in the bottom of the eighth, then Mason Miller had been warming up in the bullpen and would have been ready to go.
With the win, the A's improve to 12-13 on the season, just two games back of the Mariners and Rangers atop the division at 14-11. The Houston Astros (13-11) and Los Angeles Angels (12-12) are still above the Athletics, but it's a very tight divisional race in the early going.