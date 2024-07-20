Jacob Wilson Removed From Game with Injury
Oakland A's No.1 prospect Jacob Wilson made his big-league debut on Friday night, just a little over a year after he was selected by the A's with the sixth selection in last year's MLB Draft.
The first pitch of the night was a grounder right to Wilson off the bat of Anthony Rendon. Wilson threw to first for the first out of the game. He made another nice defensive play in the top of the third, fielding a grounder up the middle, taking it to the bag himself, then firing to first for a double play.
Wilson led off the bottom of the third with a single to left-center over the outstretched glove of a leaping Zach Neto at short. He then advanced to second after Angels starter Griffin Canning disengaged one too many times without getting the runner.
Two batters later, Lawrence Butler roped a triple down the right-field line, sending the runners into a sprint. Wilson hobbled his way home after rounding third base, and after attempting to take the field in the top of the fourth, returned to the dugout.
He was replaced at shortstop by Max Schuemann, who had started the game at third base, and Brett Harris came in to man the hot corner.
Down in Triple-A, Wilson's high school teammate and current A's prospect, Max Muncy, returned from the IL for the first time since May, and in his first at-bat he homered for the Las Vegas Aviators.
More should be known about Wilson's injury status at the conclusion of the A's and Angels game.