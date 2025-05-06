Jacob Wilson Walks Off Seattle Mariners
You can't spell Jacob Wilson without the letters "R-B-I." Well you can, but it's less fun. For the second time this season, Jacob Wilson was responsible for an Athletics walk-off win, this time coming against the Seattle Mariners in West Sacramento.
Wilson also tied the game in the bottom of the tenth off Andrés Muñoz, singling to right on the first pitch of the frame to bring in the "ghost runner," JJ Bleday. The Athletics would load the bases with nobody out off the Mariners closer that inning, after Nick Kurtz walked and Luis Urías reached on catcher's interference. There was also a blatant strike that was called a ball that didn't go the M's way.
Muñoz struck out Lawrence Butler, Brent Rooker, and Tyler Soderstrom to get out of the inning.
So the A's just kept the score where it was in the top of the 11th, then won it clean in the bottom of the inning. After Gio Urshela bunted Tyler Soderstrom to third, the Mariners decided to walk Shea Langeliers to set up the double play, then walked Bleday in favor of facing Wilson. The thinking had to be that Wilson puts the ball in play, and they may be able to get the grounder they needed.
They got a grounder, but Wilson shot it up the middle to win the game for his club. He's quickly becoming the guy the opposition shouldn't want to see in the batter's box with the game on the line and a runner in scoring position. He ended up going 3-for-6 with three RBI in this one, with two of those RBI coming in extras. With runners in scoring position this season, Wilson is batting .455.
Monday's victory starts the A's with a big win against the lone team that is ahead of them in the AL West, and pulls them to within a game of the Mariners in the division. The A's are 20-16, while the Mariners are 20-14. If the season were to end today, the Athletics would be the second Wild Card team, so they're certainly showing that they are not the same team they've been in recent seasons.
It should also be noted that Luis Severino eclipsed the century mark yet again in this outing, tossing 102 pitches across six innings, and has been serving as the leader of the rotation that the A's needed. He gave up four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five. Still, he's been a reliable source of innings that keeps his team in the game.
On Opening Day, Severino went six shutout innings against the Mariners on 99 pitches, though the A's blew a lead late. On Monday, the Athletics showed that they've grown since that series a month ago.
Coming into this game, the Mariners were 15-5 since April 9, so they have been firing on all cylinders. For the A's to pull out this win is just another statement game for this young, up-and-coming club.
It should also be noted that the A's bullpen for Tuesday's game may not be at full strength. Setup man Tyler Ferguson was used for the third straight game in the tenth inning, and Mitch Spence, while he only needed four pitches, was used on consecutive days for the first time this season. It's hard to imagine either being available tomorrow.
T.J. McFarland, Justin Sterner, and Noah Murdock would be the fresh arms in the 'pen on Tuesday, with Mason Miller and Grant Holman both being used on Monday.
Tuesday's starter Jefferey Springs has struggled at home through three starts, holding a 7.20 ERA, compared to a 3.26 ERA on the road. The A's will need some length from him in order to keep their bullpen somewhat fresh for the series finale on Wednesday.