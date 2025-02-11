Jose Canseco Bringing the Bash to Fans Fest
Fans in Oakland know how to throw a party. Last year, between 15,000-20,000 fans showed up to sport their green and gold and support the sports teams and local businesses that are still rooted in Oakland. Brining in guests like Trevor May, Grant Balfour, Ben Grieve, and Scott Braun from Foul Territory, it was truly an event to support Oakland.
This year's version will have a new location, Raimondi Park, where the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League play ball, but the guest list is perhaps even more impressive, given the number of former MVPs scheduled to appear.
One of the fan groups that is helping organize the event, Last Dive Bar, announced that one-half of the Bash Brothers will be in attendance on March 1, with Jose Canseco officially on the guest list.
Canseco was in Oakland last season while he was inducted into the A's Hall of Fame, and was pretty emotional about the team leaving the place that he played the beginning years of his career. Miguel Tejada was also a part of that Hall of Fame class, and the 2002 MVP is also slated to appear at Fans Fest with Canseco.
Canseco won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 1986 at the age of 21, and then in 1988 he won the AL MVP award after hitting 42 home runs and stealing 40 bases, making him the first-ever 40-40 player. Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani notably became the first member of the 50-50 club in 2024.
Canseco was with the A's from 1985-1992, when he was traded to the Texas Rangers in a deal that brought back Rubén Sierra and Bobby Witt. Witt's son is now terrorizing baseball with the Kansas City Royals.
In addition to Canseco and Tejada, Stephen Piscotty, Daulton Jefferies, and Brodie Brazil have also been announced for Fans Fest.
Sources close to the situation have told A's on SI that there will be another announcement of a big-name former MLB player coming soon.