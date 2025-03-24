Kansas City Royals Release Former A's Pitcher
Signed earlier this off-season to a minor-league contract, Ross Stripling opted out of his deal with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, and the team subsequently released him. After a rough spring, it was clear that Stripling wasn't going to make the Royals' rotation.
The former Athletics starter made five appearances (one start) for the Royals in camp, totaling eight innings of work and a 14.63 ERA. In that time on the mound, he gave up 17 hits, five home runs, walked one, and struck out two.
Not once in those five outings did he pitch in his home ballpark, instead facing the Milwaukee Brewers, San Deigo Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Athletics on the road in Arizona. He kept runs off the board in just one of those outings, against the Padres in early March.
Now Stripling is a free agent, and it'll be tough to see a team offering him a big-league contract after his recent performances, not only this spring, but also the past two years in the majors.
With the A's last year he made it into 22 games, getting 14 starts, and held a 6.01 ERA across 85.1 innings pitched. Batters hit .309 off him, and he had a 1.54 WHIP.
The previous season in a similar role with the San Francisco Giants, Stripling went 89 innings and held a 5.36 ERA with a .287 BAA and a 1.35 WHIP.
The most likely landing spot for the right-hander is on a minor-league deal, or perhaps on a team like the Chicago White Sox, who could hope for a little bit of a bounce back in order to trade him at the deadline this summer.
One huge factor working in his favor is that he is a great guy to have in the clubhouse.
Last season in Oakland, some of the younger arms like Mitch Spence had gone to him for advice since they were being used in roles that he'd had in the past. He would help them find their routines, which can be key for baseball players to staying ready when called upon.
Stripling still has plenty to offer this game.