Key Piece of A's Bullpen May Not Be Returning
When the A's were struggling earlier this season, they made a deal with the Boston Red Sox to acquire Sean Newcomb in a trade, bringing him back to the clubhouse he's been a part of the previous two seasons. The club used him exclusively in relief, and he was stellar, posting a 1.75 ERA (4.22 FIP) across 51 1/3 innings of work.
A couple of months into his tenure, he mentioned that he definitely wouldn't mind coming back next year, given the belief in the clubhouse that this team has in itself and where they're headed in the coming years. Being on a winning club is one box that he's looking to check this offseason as he hits free agency.
During the final week of the regular season, we circled back with Newcomb to see if anything had changed, and what he's looking for as he hits the open market. He mentioned that he wants to surpass his innings total from this season, which sat at 92 1/3 innings. That is due to his body holding up and him feeling strong in the lower half for the first time in years.
Do Newcomb's Wants Fit the A's Needs?
This year with Boston, he also started a handful of games, and he admitted that he prefers starting, if given the choice.
"I think you just have technically a little bit more impact on the team. You get to kind of have your game, which I love. But obviously, I just want to win."
The way the A's roster is coming together, it would appear as though they have a decent amount of starting options to pull from, in addition to potential trade and free agent targets that they're confident in. Given Newcomb's success out of the bullpen, the A's could view him mostly as a relief arm from the left side, which is something they could use in addition to Hogan Harris.
On the one hand, the A's are familiar with Newcomb and he has enjoyed his time with the Green and Gold. He's also open to continuing to play games in West Sacramento, and is already familiar with the routine of playing at Sutter Health Park. Those are big positive factors for the A's to consider.
On the other hand, he recently purchased a home for his family in the Northeast, and if he was presented with an opportunity to be closer to his wife and kids while also pitching on a contending team that has an opportunity for him to start, the other options he's presented with may be too good to pass up.
If the A's are unable to retain Newcomb, their internal options for left-handed relievers would include Harris, Ben Bowden, Jared Shuster, and Brady Basso on the 40-man roster. Basso could end up building up as a starting pitcher during the offseason, however, so that would leave just Shuster and Bowden on the current roster, aside from Harris.
That would mean that the A's could be in the market for a southpaw this winter, especially if Harris is pitching the late innings. A second option would give the club a more matchup-based option to select, or just an available lefty on most days when Harris needs a day. The A's figure to be active on the waiver wire this offseason, where they have had success finding bullpen talent in recent winters.