Kotsay, A's Not Ready to Name Closer After Mason Miller Trade
When A's manager Mark Kotsay met with the media before the team's first game after the Trade Deadline on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he wanted to stress it's back to business as usual for the green and gold. This is the nature of the game, and one of the more challenging parts.
Athletics on SI asked him about his thoughts around the trade deadline in general, from a player perspective to now managing at the Major League level. He mentioned having empathy for the players now that he's on this side of things, rather than stressing and worrying about your situation when you are a player yourself.
With former All Star Mason Miler now in San Diego, the A's have a few options going forward with the closer role. One candidate is RHP Jack Perkins, who could just as easily be moved in the rotation to fill the spot of JP Sears. He most recently earned the save against the Mariners on Wednesday when Miller was deemed unavailable, which was perhaps a foreshadowing of things to come.
While with the Triple-A Aviators, Perkins was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for two consecutive weeks (June 2-8; June 9-15). A's hurlers J.T. Ginn (March 24-30) and new addition Luis Morales (May 19-25) also got the recognition this season. Morales made his MLB debut at Sutter Health Park on Friday night, going two innings and giving up one earned run.
On the other side of the field, we see how difficult the trade deadline can be for a team, and in the aftermath of the days that follow. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo did not hold back his raw emotions when discussing the trades of some of their long-tenured players.
"Yesterday wa a tough day for us" Lovullo said after the Josh Naylor trade. It would only get tougher, as third baseman Eugenio Suarez and star pitcher Merrill Kelly were also dealt.
The Diamondbacks skipper has been taking it hard all year long, often taking the blame himself and responsibility for the pitching woes, poor defense, and the overall play of the team this season. He also commented that he was happy that Naylor gets to be on a team that is right in the middle of a playoff chase. "And that's the one bit of satisfaction that I could take from it," he said.
Merrill Kelly, now at 36 years of age, played seven career MLB seasons (2019-25) for the D-backs, going 62-50 with a 3.74 ERA and 865 strikeouts total. As an Arizona native, the Diamondbacks are really all he's ever known. He said he would welcome a reunion at some point in time, but for now will get a chance to bolster the rotation in Texas.
The Mariners dealt three prospects in order to acquire slugger Eugenio Suarez, one of these being first baseman Tyler Locklear, who made his debut with the snakes in the starting lineup in Sacramento Friday night.
A native of Baltimore, Maryland, he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The home-grown prospect was in the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners, the Tacoma Rainiers, and had been batting .316 with 82 RBI and 19 home runs this year.
The new look Diamondbacks squad has many exciting young players, much like the A's do, and will hope to regain their identity as a ballclub as they continue the month of August.