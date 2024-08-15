Kyle Muller Clears Waivers, Outrighted to Triple-A
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller, notably part of the Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland A's, will remain in Oakland's system after clearing waivers and being outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Exposing Muller to waivers was certainly a gamble, but now the A's have some extra time to work with the 6-foot-7 left-hander to see if there is another level for him.
This season has been tricky for Muller, since he was out of options to begin the year, he had an inside track on a 26-man roster spot. The A's decided to use him in long relief for much of the 2024 season, and he has racked up a 4.22 ERA across 42 2/3 innings with a 1.27 WHIP. His walk rate sits at just over five percent this season, which is a huge improvement from the double-digit mark he put up in 2023.
Muller's last outing with the A's came on August 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he gave up six earned runs on seven hits in his inning of work, striking out three. In eight July innings, he gave up a total of one run across four appearances.
By and large, the lefty has been a big contributor for the season, keeping the team in games and eating up innings to keep the late-inning guys fresh for when there is a win to secure.
Mark Kotsay told reporters in New York before Tuesday's game that the hope was that Muller would pass through waivers, though it wouldn't be surprising if another team would be interested in adding him to their 26-man roster. With Muller officially clearing waivers, the plan is to build him back up as a starting pitcher.
He is able to go back to Triple-A right now and not count against the A's 40-man roster, but the A's will have to make a determination on what to do with him again this winter. They could either let him hit minor-league free agency, or they could add him back to the 40-man once some spots are cleared up and have him compete for one of the openings in the rotation.
If the A's go that route, then they would be in the same predicament again next year, where he is out of options, and will need to be on the team's 26-man roster in some role, or be subjected to waivers yet again before reporting to Triple-A.
The next few weeks could be big for Muller in determining which way the A's go with their decision.