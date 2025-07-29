Let the Braves Matt Olson and A's Nick Kurtz Comparisons Begin

A’s scouting director Eric Kubota on Draft night about Nick Kurtz: “In a lot of ways, he reminds us of Matt Olson.”



Nick Kurtz’s first 67 MLB games: 23 HR, 43 XBH, 59 RBI, 1.061 OPS, 55% hard-hit %



Matt Olson’s first 67 MLB games: 23 HR, 49 XBH, 43 RBI, .960 OPS, 52.1% hard-hit…