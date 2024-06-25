Mark Kotsay is Headed to the All Star Game
Oakland A's manager Mark Kotsay is headed to Texas for the All Star Game after being added to Rangers' manager Bruce Bochy's coaching staff for the Midsummer Classic.
Kotsay, 48, is in his third year as manager of the Oakland A's, but when he was a player for the San Diego Padres from 2001-03, it was Bruce Bochy that managed him. The two are now peers in the game.
The A's skipper hasn't had an easy go of things given all of the turmoil his franchise is going through with relocation, "Sell the team!" chants, and the club headed towards a third consecutive 100+ loss season. Yet, he is respected within the game for how he has handled this truly unique situation with grace, and he has kept the clubhouse together in his time in Oakland. That's not an easy feat to accomplish with everything happening outside of the organization.
As a manager, Kotsay is 139-266, good for a .343 winning percentage. While the record is not there, he was one of the candidates that the New York Mets interviewed for their managerial vacancy over the winter. When they decided to go with Carlos Mendoza instead, the A's gave Kotsay a contract extension, adding another year to his deal.
Last week before a game against the Kansas City Royals, Kotsay said that he'll have to wear the wins and losses, but those are only one way to define success for this team right now. Another is to look at the development of guys like JJ Bleday, Shea Langeliers, and Tyler Soderstrom taking steps forward in 2024, and that being how he defines success.
"There's no secret, the wins and losses will always be attached to me, but the success of those young players will also be attached to me. That's where the joy and the reward come from."
Having him as one of the coaches at the All Star Game is a testament to the work he has been doing with the A's, despite what the team's record says.