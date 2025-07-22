Max Muncy Exits Game After HBP Against Texas Rangers
Athletics rookie Max Muncy was hit on the hand in the top of the fifth inning of the team's 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday night in Arlington, and after running the bases he ended up getting pulled from the game before the bottom half of the inning. Muncy was replaced by veteran Gio Urshela defensively at third base.
Martín Gallegos of MLB.com reported after the game that the X-rays showed no break, and that the former first rounder will be re-evaluated on Tuesday to check the swelling. He was hit in the right hand/wrist area it appears.
The 22-year-old made his MLB debut on Opening Day this season, taking over as the team's second baseman with Zack Gelof landing on the IL to begin the season. He struggled in his initial stint with the club, batting .176 with a .211 batting average into late April, but has taken a step forward since his return to the roster at the beginning of June.
In that second stint, Muncy has hit .237 with a .279 OBP and eight home runs in 37 games, and has been a roughly league average hitter, holding a 95 wRC+. He's still getting used to playing third base, which will presumably be his position with the A's long term, but has made strides defensively there as well.
If Muncy is set to miss an extended period of time, the A's will likely roll with some combination of Urshela, who replaced him on Monday or Miguel Andujar, who has had some reps at the position this season. Max Schuemann is another option for time at the position, but the A's like to keep his availability open as a utility player.
The wrinkle here is that both Andujar and Urshela are on expiring contracts, and could be trade pieces in next week's deadline. Their options at third base down in Triple-A Las Vegas would be Brett Harris, Logan Davidson, and Darell Hernaiz in a fill-in capacity.
We'll know more about Muncy's status before Tuesday's game.
One player that we know will be out for some time is centerfielder Denzel Clarke, who is set to miss at least a couple of weeks.
While this move certainly hurts the A's defense, given that Clarke is the club's best glove, it does provide an opportunity at playing time for a couple of potential trade pieces, like Andujar, who can now slot in right field or third base and receive regular at-bats.
The A's will be making a corresponding move on Tuesday when they place Clarke on the IL, and who they call up depends on how they want the defensive alignment to look. Lawrence Butler played center on Monday, and even robbed a home run, so perhaps they roll with him there for the time being.
They have both Colby Thomas and the recently added Carlos Cortes on the 40-man that can play the corners, and they also have JJ Bleday who has plenty of experience in center.
Thomas is the lone right-handed bat in the group, which could come into play, given that Clarke is a righty as well, and the club has been sitting Butler against left-handed starters of late. If they had both Butler and either Cortes/Bleday, getting those platoon advantages in would be a little more tricky.