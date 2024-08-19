Miguel Andujar's Player's Weekend Spikes Had a Farewell Message to the Coliseum
Oakland A's left fielder Miguel Andujar has been enjoying a resurgent year in the green and gold in 2024, which led to plenty of speculation that he could be traded at the end of last month. The A's decided to hold onto him as the club has begun tallying wins.
Andujar is batting .288 with a .325 OBP this season in 69 games since returning from injury, and has been a consistent hitter in the lineup since his A's debut in late May. The 69 games are the most he's had in a single season since his rookie campaign back in 2018 with the New York Yankees.
But what was really eye-catching over the weekend was the spikes that Andujar was wearing for Player's Weekend. He shared a photo of them on Sunday night.
They read "Last stand. Forever proud. 1968-2024" They also have some of the retired numbers of former A's greats, including the Reggie Jackson's number nine, Rickey Henderson's number 24, and Dennis Eckersley's number 43, and what looks to be the Oakland skyline.
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin didn't go so fancy with his shoes on Sunday, but he did wear white shoes in the dugout pregame, a longtime Oakland tradition.
Andujar has only been with the club playing in games for a few short months, so for him to have this kind of an homage to the Oakland Coliseum speaks to some of the reverence that people have for the ballpark and its history, and for the gratitude that some players have to the front office for taking a chance on them and providing an opportunity to showcase what they can do.
The Oakland Coliseum received a lot of love over the weekend as fans and media alike were a bit more sentimental with the San Francisco Giants in town, being that this was the final time that the two teams would square off for the Bay Bridge Series.
The A's have seven games left on their current homestand, then will have just two more before their time at the Coliseum comes to an end on September 26. That game has already been announced as a sellout.