New Additions From Astros, Marlins Set to Join Oakland A's
With rosters expanding for September, the Oakland A's are calling up two of their newest additions in Tristan Gray and Janson Junk, both of whom were claimed off waivers in the past few days. Martín Gallegos of MLB.com was the first to report the news.
Gray came to the A's after being designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins on August 25. He has played nine games in the big leagues and recorded a total of 12 at-bats. Gray is 2-for-12 in those ABs with a home run and three strikeouts.
The 28-year-old swings from the left side and has had a solid three games in Triple-A with the Las Vegas Aviators, going 5-for-13 (.385) with a .429 OBP, a double, a triple, and a home run against Sacramento.
Gray had played mostly on the left side of the infield this season, getting 35 games at third, and 39 at shortstop, but in his three games with Vegas, the A's had him over at first base. Seth Brown has been Oakland's primary first baseman of late, facing right-handers, and Tyler Nevin has gotten the starts with a southpaw on the bump.
The likely way that this plays out is that Brown will get more of the playing time in left field, while Gray gets a good look at first. Since it was announced that Miguel Andujar would miss the rest of the season, Daz Cameron has been the A's starting left fielder, and on the road trip he has gone 2-for-22 in five games. Nevin could still be the first baseman with a lefty on the mound, and Cameron would likely be relegated to facing lefties himself in left field. In 51 at-bats against lefties, Cameron has hit .235 with a .344 OBP, well above his season total of .189/.259.
As for Junk, he's likely going to be an extra arm in the bullpen and will either get opportunities when the game is out of hand, or when the mainstays aren't available.
For both players, this is an opportunity to work their way into the A's plans for 2025 with a good month of play. Gray's path could be a little more difficult, since Oakland already has Max Schuemann who has proven himself as a utility-man all season, and former top prospect Tyler Soderstrom is the presumed starter at first heading into 2025. With a good month, he could work his way into some type of role. He also has three options remaining, so that role doesn't have to be defined immediately.
Junk's path will be a little easier, but he won't see as many opportunities. There is always a need for relief arms in the big leagues, and if he can prove himself in this final month, he'll have a spot with the club. The big decision he'll be facing is whether or not the A's want to keep him on the 40-man roster all off-season with a number of big decisions needing to be made regarding which players to add ahead of the Rule 5 Draft in December.
Both guys should see someone regular playing time down the stretch, and their performance will dictate where they are in the A's plans for the future.