New Sacramento Jerseys, Same A's
The Athletics made a big announcement ahead of their 2025 regular season finale on Sunday, saying that they'll be donning brand new gold jerseys at home on Saturdays in Sacramento as part of the new "Sacramento Saturdays" events. The jerseys will also read "Sacramento" across the chest.
This had been a sticking point for a number of potential A's fans in the area, as they have felt that the club hasn't embraced them during the team's planned three to four year stay before heading off to their planned ballpark in Las Vegas.
The Vegas project is expected to be ready for the 2028 regular season, but the Athletics will have a fourth year option for the minor-league home in West Sacramento, just in case.
New Jersey, Same A's
One question that has been circulating around social media following the announcement of the new gold jersey is whether or not the team would be going by "Sacramento A's" with this addition to the rotation.
Athletics on SI asked an A's representative if that would be changing next season, and they said that would not be the case. They will still be referred to as either "Athletics" or "A's."
Even with no jersey in the rotation that read "Sacramento" this past season, opposing broadcasters still had a difficult time calling the club by a singular name, without a city designation. Visiting broadcasters will likely have a tough time yet again in 2026, as the new jersey won't be clearing that up.
What About the Patches?
This past season, the Athletics wore both a "Las Vegas" patch, as well as one of Sacramento's Tower Bridge, which loomed in the distance over the right field wall at Sutter Health Park. We have not confirmed that both patches will still be present next season, but the A's are in a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and that patch is a big part of that agreement.
It's likely that we see a "Las Vegas" patch on these gold Sacramento jerseys.
The fun one will be how the club decides to handle their weekend in Las Vegas next June 8-14 against the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies. One of those games will be played on a Saturday, so will the A's just wear home whites, or will they don their new gold jerseys in the place they plan on calling home in a couple of years?
It feels like a safe bet that the gold jerseys won't make the trip.
Will the New Jerseys Mend Fences?
There have been a number of people that have expressed their desire to purchase one of the new jerseys on social media, while others have dubbed this yet another money grab for the club. Selling a Sacramento jersey in the team store will not only be a memento for Sacramentans, but collectors could also go nuts for this one, since it will be an item from a brief period of time in baseball history.
Whether or not the jerseys themselves will bring more people out to the ballpark remains to be seen. The A's left a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths when they had lawn seats for the opening month listed for $100 before opening day. You only get so many chances to entice people, and that may have stopped them from ever checking back.
The Athletics are expected to be a better club on the field next season, and winning baseball tends to bring people out to the ballpark, so whether it's the jerseys or the on-field product, the A's figure to have more fans in the stands in 2026.