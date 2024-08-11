New York Mets Bring Back Former A's Pitcher
Right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli spent the 2023 season with the New York Mets, only to elect free agency and sign on with the Oakland A's in November. Nittoli stuck around late into camp, but ultimately didn't make the A's Opening Day roster. He was called up to Oakland at the beginning of June and spent a couple weeks with the club, tossing eight innings and racking up a 2.25 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and five strikeouts.
Nittoli was the victim of a roster crunch when the A's needed a fresh arm, and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas, but given his veteran status, he refused the assignment and elected free agency.
And that is where Nittoli's journey begins.
From that point at the end of June, Nittoli signed with the Chicago Cubs, only to be DFA'd the next day when they needed a spot for former Met Jorge López (who has an 0.51 ERA with Chicago).
Nittoli elected free agency again, this time signing on with the Baltimore Orioles on a minor-league pact. He was called up in the middle of July and tossed four scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three in his time with the O's. He was DFA'd at the end of July, and hit free agency yet again on August 1.
According to Anthony DiComo, he is back with the New York Mets and will be reporting to Triple-A Syracuse. With the Mets last season, the veteran righty tossed 3 2/3 innings for a 2.45 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. He has accrued 18 2/3 innings in the big leagues for a combined 2.41 ERA across the last four seasons. 12 of those innings have come this year with the A's and O's, and he has a cumulative 1.50 ERA between both of his MLB stops this season.
The A's travel to New York to take on the Mets from Tuesday to Thursday, so if NIttoli makes his way to Queens in the next few days, he could get a chance to face one of his many former clubs.