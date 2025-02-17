New York Mets Shut Down Former A's Starter For "Significant Stretch"
This offseason the New York Mets signed free agent Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal, but according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the right-hander has been shut down for a significant stretch.
Over at the Mets' Roster Resource page, they have six listed starters in the rotation, even without Montas in the mix. Former A's starter Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga are at the top, followed by David Peterson, Clay Holmes, another former A's starter in Paul Blackburn, and Griffin Canning.
The question as it pertains to Montas is how long a "significant stretch" ends up being. If we're talking about a month, then New York's plans may not be terribly impacted as long as their staff remains fairly healthy. If we're talking about a few months and towards the All-Star break or further, then that could throw a bit of a wrench into the team's plans and make an addition necessary at some point.
This isn't the first time Montas has dealt with injuries in New York. After starting the 2022 season with the Oakland A's, he was traded to the New York Yankees for JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, and Cooper Bowman. The A's also sent Lou Trivino to New York in the deal.
With the Yankees that season, Montas appeared in 39.2 largely ineffective innings, holding a 6.35 ERA after posting a 3.18 with the A's. He then missed most of the following season with the Yankees, making one appearance in relief and collecting four outs.
In January of 2024 he ended up signing with the Cincinnati Reds, going 4-8 for them with a 5.01 ERA in 93.1 innings. The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Montas at the deadline, and his strikeout rate ticked up from 19% with the Reds to 28.7% with Milwaukee. He also posted a 4.55 ERA (4.35 FIP) with the new team.
The Mets have a solid team with or without Montas, but he would certainly add a bit of depth to the rotation if he were available. Plus, he has some upside, if the coaches in New York could help him reach that next level, like they did with Manaea.