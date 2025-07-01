Nick Kurtz Has Made the Earl Weaver Three-Run Homer His Specialty
Earlier this road trip, the A's were able to shut out the Detroit Tigers in the middle game of the series, a team that was coming off their 50th win, the first team to reach that number this season. The win was highlighted by a gem from starter Jacob Lopez, who now has a 1.98 ERA in the month of June. The exclamation point came from Nick Kurtz, who continues to impress and make a name for himself in the rookie conversation in MLB.
Nick Kurtz hit a three-run 438-ft home run to dead center off starter Jack Flaherty, and also collected two singles and a walk in the game. The first baseman has been a large part of many of the comeback wins and late-night victories at Sutter Health Park, but he's also been a large part of the offense on the road, most recently in their sweep of the Royals this month.
It was a "rinse and repeat" for Kurtz at Yankee Stadium, where it seems the 3-run home run has become his specialty. Legendary Baltimore Orioles manager Earl Weaver once famously gave his perfect recipe for winning: a strong pitching staff, solid defense, and the ability to hit three-run home runs.
His 1984 book, "Weaver on Strategy" is highly recommended, as many of the points are still relevant in today's game. He emphasized the importance of the long ball, on-base percentage, and was also ahead of his time in using data to analyze and manage his roster and lineups.
Kurtz's home run in the sixth inning to the short porch in right field on Saturday propelled the A's to a 7-0 shutout victory, and if you were to ask Kurtz, he would most likely put aside the personal accolades aside and focus on what's more important to him — winning.
As he trotted the bases, it must have felt special to hit one against the Bronx Bombers where about 20 of his family and friends were on hand, including his Mom and Dad who traveled from his home state of Pennsylvania. His seven home runs in the month of June have come in all different ways, from walk-off fashion to statement-making blasts. Kurtz is batting .271 this month, with a .320 OBP .614 SLG and .934 OPS.
He's also shown what a clutch player he is, batting .462 in the 7th inning, .353 in the 9th and .500 (1-for-2) in extra innings. He doesn't shy away from the spotlight, and no moment seems to be too big for Kurtz to come through for the A's, whether it's at the cavernous Yankee Stadium or the cozy confines of Sutter Health Park.
Who knows what the month of July will bring for the A's. But one thing is for certain, the team in green and gold certainly have a lot to look forward to as the All-Star Game approaches, with a pair of rookies like Wilson and Kurtz leading the charge.