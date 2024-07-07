Oakland A's Flamethrower Named to All-Star Team
The All-Star rosters have been announced, and the Oakland A's have one representative going to the 2024 exhibition. Like a ninth inning save opportunity for "The Reaper", there were no surprises with the announcement of Mason Miller headed to Arlington, Texas, joining manager Mark Kotsay in representing the green and gold.
Miller, 25, made his debut last season as a starting pitcher in April, but landed on the IL in May with tightness in his right forearm. The injury kept him out until September, and when he returned, it was as a reliever, working both as an opener and a bulk guy. Over the offseason the decision was made that Miller would be transitioned into the bullpen in an effort to keep him healthy over the course of the season, and due to his electric stuff--which is led by a fastball that touches 103 on occasion--he landed as the rebuilding A's closer.
The stats he's put up are stellar. In 31 games he has totaled 37 2/3 innings with a 2.39 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. Those are all good, but don't tell the whole story. Miller has struck out 46.5% of the batters he's faced this season and has a batting average against of just .144. The strikeout rate is 6.2% higher than the second-highest rate among relievers with at least 20 innings pitched. While his walk rate sits at 9.9%, Miller also ranks atop the strikeouts minus walks leaderboard at 36.6%, showing that he has a combination of skills that no other reliever in baseball possesses.
Veteran starter Ross Stripling said of Miller, "He just continues to impress. Every time you see him, it's just like 'wow.' He's making really elite hitters look silly consistently. I feel like he has such a good demeanor for the role. He never makes [the ninth] interesting. A lot of closers will come in and walk the first two guys. He never does that."
Miller has 14 saves heading into Sunday's game, and his FIP (1.81) ranks fourth among qualified relievers. His fWAR total ranks at the top of the game for relief pitchers as well, with 1.6. That total would rank 42nd among all pitchers, including starters, who have thrown in some cases three times as many innings as Miller.
When asked what the A's closer means to this team, Austin Adams, who has spent much of the season as one of the A's primary setup men to bridge to the ninth said, "He's little reap! He means everything." Since the broadcast gave Miller the reaper nickname earlier this year, it has been catching on little by little in the clubhouse, and Adams appears to be one of the main guys trying to get it to stick.
"I mean, it's incredible to watch him pitch and do his job" Adams said. "And quite frankly, dominate."
The main link to the ninth, Lucas Erceg, has had a different Mason Miller Experience. "He's been exciting to watch all year, and not that it sucks, but I've only been able to watch him on TV, and watching him on TV so much, it's like how they [heck] do you guys even hit this guy?"
As for Miller, he's "super excited" about his trip to Texas being made official. "It's what every player works for. To have the success I've had in a new role this year, and be able to represent our guys, it's really an honor."
More A's News:
Brent Rooker Deserves to be an All Star
Latest Prospect Rankings Have A's With 3 in the Top-100
Could the A's Open Up Mount Davis for Final Game at the Coliseum?