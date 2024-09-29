Oakland A's share favorite moments from Oakland Coliseum finale
The Texas Rangers’ Carson Kelly turned a 98 mph fastball into a laser to left-center in the seventh inning of Thursday’s Coliseum finale.
It could’ve been a game-changer in a one-run game and spoiled an otherwise thrilling finale in Oakland.
Instead, the blast became one of the game’s most thrilling outs when center-fielder JJ Bleday sprinted as the ball left the bat. He extended his right arm and hit the ground for a wild, seemingly improbable catch that prompted roars from the crowd.
“I kind of blacked out,” Bleday said. “It was one of those moments where you do it and the crowd goes crazy. I was surprised I even caught the ball.”
That catch was one of seemingly hundreds of memorable moments Thursday as a sold-out crowd took in the Oakland A’s last Coliseum matchup. A’s players had plenty to say about their favorite memories from Thursday before departing for their final series in Seattle. Here are some of their highlights.
Lawrence Butler and the smoke bombs
The vast majority of fans were well-behaved Thursday. But a few caused problems in the ninth, running on the field and throwing yellow smoke bombs in the outfield.
Right-fielder Lawrence Butler was near several of the smoke bombs. He said the ninth will be his strongest memory from Thursday’s game because of closer Mason Miller’s dominance and fans’ behavior.
“We figured something like that was going to happen,” he said. “Either somebody running on the field or throwing stuff on the field. It was anticipated, but it was pretty cool actually to be part of that. I’ve never been part (of it) — I see it on TV all the time, streakers and stuff like that.”
Kotsay’s post-game speech
Players stood next to manager Mark Kotsay as he addressed the crowd in an emotional post-game speech.
“You can tell how much this organization and place means to him,” pitcher J.T. Ginn said. “That’s the biggest thing you take away from it. He puts his soul into it every day, and that’s something we see. I’m glad people (got) to see that in his speech.”
Butler was “caught off guard” by Kotsay’s address, saying he didn’t know it was taking place. He said he especially liked how Kotsay ended it with the “legendary” Let’s Go Oakland chant.
Playing in front of 46,889
Almost all A’s players, many of whom have been in the majors for less than two years, experienced their first Coliseum sell-out with 46,889 in attendance on Thursday. The A’s averaged an MLB-worst 11,528 fans at home, the result of fans’ frustration with ownership.
Ginn, who started Thursday, exited the game to a standing ovation — and applauded the crowd himself. To “just hear ‘em go crazy and give me the ovation — it was awesome,” he said.
“You look into the stands, and you can feel the love fans have for this place,” Ginn said. “You feel how special it is. When I was walking off the field, I tried to take a second and look around and take it all in and just enjoy the moment.”
Butler said the matchup will stick with him forever, calling it the “coolest game I’ve ever played in, coolest crowd I’ve ever played in front of, greatest atmosphere I’ve ever played in front of.”
Miller, who earned the last save at the Coliseum, said the bullpen talked about the game feeling like a postseason contest.
“Every pitch, every ball, every strike, every out, every hit, every run — it just means more,” he said. “You feel it in the stadium. It was a pleasure to play in front of this stadium.”