One A's Rookie Nearing Return, Another Suffers Setback
The Athletics have a total of nine players currently on the injured list, and the club has provided updates on each of them heading into the new week.
The most notable update here was on centerfielder Denzel Clarke, who began his rehab assignment on Friday night with Triple-A Las Vegas, but was pulled early and ended up back in West Sacramento on Sunday for further testing. Those tests have revealed that he re-aggravated right adductor strain with Vegas. The MRI showed a new Grade 2 adductor strain in a slightly different location, per the team.
Clarke will remain in West Sacramento for rehabilitation, and there is no timetable for his return at this time. The 25-year-old was called up towards the end of May and immediately became must-watch television with his defensive ability. If not for the injury, he'd likely be gearing up to receive a Gold Glove at the end of the season. He is arguably the best defender in baseball at any position.
While he is hitting .230 with a .274 OBP on the season across 47 games, he'd really started to put things together at the plate in July before his injury. In 47 at-bats, he was hitting .298 with a .340 OBP, a home run, two triples, and six doubles. Obviously the team doesn't want to rush him back, but if he's able to make a brief appearance in 2025, that could be great for his development heading into 2026.
Jacob Wilson is still with the Las Vegas Aviators, having played in two rehab games as he recovers from a left forearm fracture. The plan is for him to play seven innings with the affiliate on Tuesday night. The results may matter a little less for Wilson than how his body is feeling after conquering nine innings. He should be ready to return to the A's before long, barring any setbacks.
Max Muncy has been out since July 22 with a right hand fracture, and on Sunday we saw him taking ground balls on the infield, though he wasn't making throws to first base. Instead, he would scoop the ball up, then drop it off near third base. In the official release, the team says that he is "continuing with defensive baseball activities; no hitting at this time."
Starter Luis Severino is continuing with a throwing program, and will progress to throwing a bullpen when he is deemed ready to do so. Reliever Grant Holman landed on the IL on June 19 with right shoulder rotator cuff tendinitis, and his throwing progression was stopped due to finger injury (A4 pulley). He will look to start a throwing program later this week.
The rest of the IL report:
Gunnar Hoglund (60-day IL) - No baseball activities; rehabbing in West Sacramento
Jose Leclerc (60-day IL) - Had successful surgery with Dr. Meister on Aug. 6 and will rehab in Dallas. Out for season.
Luis Medina (60-day IL) - Continuing with mound/bullpen progression in recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Austin Wynns (60-day IL) - No baseball activities; continuing to progress with rehabilitation. He landed on the IL with a sports hernia on August 5 and was transferred to the 60-day IL on August 11.