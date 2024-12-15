Philadelphia Phillies, Athletics Discussed Alec Bohm Trade
The Athletics are looking for a veteran third baseman this offseason, and there are a few pretty good ones on the trade block. Problem is, those deals don't appear to be happening at a price that works for the A's.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the A's and Philadelphia Phillies spoke about a deal for 28-year-old Alec Bohm, but the Phillies asked for closer Mason Miller in return. "That ended the conversation, an A’s source said."
That has always been the issue in a potential deal for Bohm. He is talented, under club control for two more seasons, and is still arbitration eligible, meaning he's relatively inexpensive when comparing him to a free agent candidate like Alex Bregman.
The other problem is that Philadelphia is still looking to contend, not tear down, so they're looking for big-league value in return, not a package of promising prospects. The A's are attempting to take another leap forward in 2025, aiming for a .500 record when things are all said and done. Moving a piece big enough to land Bohm off of their big-league roster wouldn't help them achieve that goal.
Given the five years of team control that Miller has, which includes one more year before arbitration, this would be a dramatic overpay by the A's if it were to happen. Baseball Trade Value (a tool, not gospel) puts Miller's trade value at 50.40, while they rate Bohm at 25.40. Talent for talent, it would be a pretty good deal. But when you add in the contracts of each player and the amount of team control involved, that is where it becomes lopsided.
Bohm is projected for $8.1 million through arbitration in 2025, which is a great deal for a player of his caliber, but when you account for Miller making the MLB minimum, then it's a huge added expense while also ripping away one of the best closers in the game and a key piece to an up-and-coming roster.
If the Phillies are looking to move Bohm, they can't both dump his salary and get the other team to overpay in value. Either they send a bunch of money along in the deal to pay down Bohm's salary for the next two seasons, or they receive not quite as much in a potential deal. Saving money while adding someone of the caliber of Mason Miller is going to be a tough task for the Philadelphia front office if that is how negotiations are going to go.
Would the A's do a deal that included all of Bohm's salary being paid by the Athletics for say JP Sears and a prospect? It's tough to say, given that Sears has been a mainstay in the rotation for the past two seasons, making all 32 starts each time out and is held in high regard by his manager and the front office alike.
That said, that is more in line with what the Phillies could potentially receive, according to BTV, and that seems reasonable. Sears has four years of control left, is about a league average pitcher that can eat innings, plus the Phillies would be getting another prospect in the deal while also saving $8 million this season and potentially around $12-15 million in 2026.
Then again, that's likely not a trade that Phillies fans would be too excited about. Maybe these two teams just don't match up well on this particular deal.