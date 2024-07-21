Predicting the A's Trade Deadline
The Oakland A's have some valueable potential trade pieces, but a couple of them come with the caveat of "if they're avaiable." One such player is All Star closer Mason Miller, who holds a 2.27 ERA with a 0.86 WHIP and a 1.67 FIP. Oh, and he's struck out 46.7% of the batters he's faced. Of course teams would be interested in acquiring Miller. The question is just how keen the A's are to trade him, given that he's under team control through 2029.
It doesn't take much thought to know that the A's would have to be absolutely blown away by an offer to even consider moving MIller this early into his big-league career. It's also worth keeping in mind that Oakland could also attempt to stretch him back out into a starting pitcher in the coming years, which would send his trade value to the moon if he were able to dominate like he has in 2024.
The one team with the prospects to make a deal work would be the Baltimore Orioles, and they could also just turn their attention to any of a number of solid relief options that wouldn't take as much in a potential trade. Right now, the guess is that Miller stays with the A's through the end of the season.
One arm they could move, however, is set-up man Lucas Erceg. While he hasn't been quite as overpowering as Miller (nobody has), he still boasts a 2.94 ERA this season with a 1.19 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings. He also hasn't given up a run in his past nine outings. Erceg is 29-years-old and is under team control through the 2029 season as well.
Relievers are always welcome trade pieces at the deadline for contending teams, and Erceg has been good and is under team control for years to come, which is enticing for prospective buyers. But he would also bring back a decent trade package, which could be why the A's end up moving him. It wouldn't be surprising to see Erceg pitching elsewhere in a couple of weeks.
Miguel Andujar is arbitration eligible for the final time next season, which means he's likely available. Since joining the A's off the IL in late May, Andujar has hit .296 with a .320 OBP and a .718 OPS. He's not a huge masher, but he's a solid bat to add to any lineup out there. He also has a cannon out in left field. If a team doesn't want to pay the prospect price for Brent Rooker, Andujar would be a nice fallback option that offers a little more on defense, too. There is a chance that he sticks around for the 2025 season, but since he is unlikely to be a long-term piece, the A's could see what they can get for him this deadline.
The most attractive trade piece the A's have outside of Mason Miller is Brent Rooker. Somehow he was left off the All Star roster this season, despite being a top-6 bat in all of baseball. His 22 home runs on the year are tied with Bryce Harper for ninth in the game, and his wRC+ (165) places him sixth in MLB, one point behind Harper. Rooker's right-handed bat would be an upgrade in just about any lineup
The tricky part here is that his bat is so good, but he has also been the A's DH for much of the season, which could limit the number of teams that are interested. His BABIP is also a bit high at .389, which could signal to the analytical folks in other front offices that there may be some regression coming.
The thing is, with baseball, sometimes those bounces go your way. In July, Rooker has been the best hitter in baseball, clubbing seven homers and driving in 18 while batting .479. Is there some luck involved? Maybe. But wouldn't you like to have that luck on your side come October?
Predicting Rooker is tricky, because the A's (rightfully so) should ask for a ton in return given Rooker's ability. Opposing teams may be wary of playing him in the field and that high BABIP. Finding that middle ground for a deal could be tricky, but ultimately, a contending team would have to pull the trigger on a deal or be left with the question of "what if?" if they don't end up winning the World Series.
Even with Miller likely to stay with the A's, the team has a few intriguing trade options for teams to consider that could net Oakland prospects to build around in the future.