A's Officially Announce Tyler Soderstrom Extension

On Christmas, it was reported that the A's had come to terms with left fielder Tyler Soderstrom on a seven-year, $86 million contract with an option for an eighth season. Today, the team officially announced that deal, and added that the option year is a club option for the A's that would take the contract through the 2033 campaign.

With the extension for Soderstrom, who broke out in a big way in 2025, the A's now have three players under contract for the 2028 season, with the left fielder joining DH Brent Rooker and right fielder Lawrence Butler. Rooker's deal includes a vesting option for the 2030 campaign, while Butler has a club option for 2032.

Of course, the A's also have a number of pre-arbitration players on the roster that will also be around in Las Vegas, but their contracts are not guaranteed salary figures at this time. The A's are hoping to continue locking up their core players in the coming weeks.

MLB.com's Martín Gallegos is also reporting that the A's will be holding a press conference in Las Vegas at their new Ballpark Experience Center on Tuesday morning. This will be to celebrate the new largest contract in franchise history. Below is the press release that the team sent out to announce the signing.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Athletics have agreed to terms with left fielder Tyler Soderstrom on a seven-year contract through the 2032 season with a club option for 2033, the club announced today.

Soderstrom batted .276 with 25 home runs, 93 RBI and an .820 OPS in 158 games last season with the A’s after combining to hit .204 with 12 home runs, 33 RBI and a .636 OPS in 106 games over his first two seasons.

He began the season as the A’s starting first baseman, moved to left field (where he had not played professionally) when Nick Kurtz was promoted on April 23, moved back to first base while Kurtz was on the injured list from May 25 to June 8, and returned to left field after that.

Soderstrom had a team-leading 93 RBI, which were the most by an A’s player 23 years old or younger since Eric Chavez had 114 in 2001. He had 11 outfield assists, which tied for third in the majors, and ranked fourth among left fielders in defensive runs saved (10).

Soderstrom is a .250 career hitter with 37 home runs, 126 RBI and a .754 OPS in 264 games in three seasons in the majors. He was the A’s first round selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Turlock High School and was primarily a catcher in his first pro season in 2021.

The 24-year-old left-handed hitter split his time between catcher and first base in 2022-23, played mostly first base in 2024 and saw his most action in 2025 as an outfielder.

Soderstrom is one of three players under contract through at least the 2028 season, when the A’s are scheduled to open their new ballpark in Las Vegas. He joins Lawrence Butler, who inked a seven-year deal through the 2031 season with a club option for 2032 on Mar. 10, 2025, and Brent Rooker, who signed a five-year contract through 2029 with a club option for 2030 on Jan. 23, 2025.

Recommended Articles: