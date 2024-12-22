Statements on the Passing of Oakland A's Legend Rickey Henderson
The A's have compiled statements from numerous parties in the organization, as well as one from the family of Rickey Henderson following his passing at the age of 65.
Statement from Pamela Henderson
It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my husband, Rickey Henderson. A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.
We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans — all of which have brought immense comfort. We also extend our sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A's, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express.
In this difficult time, we kindly ask for your respect and privacy as we adjust to life without Rickey, holding on to the legacy he left for all of us.
With gratitude,
Pamela Henderson and his daughters
Statement from the A’s
Rickey Henderson is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His on-field accomplishments speak for themselves, and his records will forever stand atop baseball history. He was undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A’s fans over his 14 seasons wearing the Green and Gold.
For those who knew him personally, Rickey was much more than a franchise icon and a Baseball Hall of Famer. He was a friend and mentor to every player, coach, and employee who passed through the Oakland Coliseum or played a game on the field that came to bear his name.
We are shocked and heartbroken by his passing. His loss will be felt not only by A’s fans but also by baseball fans around the world. The entire A's organization sends its sincere condolences to Rickey’s family and loved ones at this time.
Statement from A’s Owner John Fisher
Rickey was one of a kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened by his passing, knowing we will no longer see this humble, smiling, and always approachable legend at Spring Training or in the clubhouse. He symbolized everything that is great about baseball and his hometown team, the Oakland Athletics.
As Billy Beane shared with me, "At 65, Rickey still looked ready to put on his uniform and lead off." I will miss him. My deepest condolences to his wife, daughters, family, and friends.
Statement from A’s Senior Advisor to the Managing Partner Billy Beane
Rickey was a teammate, a competitor, and someone I was lucky enough to work alongside and ultimately call a friend. He was the greatest Oakland A of all time and will deservedly be remembered that way by fans of baseball across the world.
His impact on the A's, on Oakland, and on baseball is immeasurable, as he continued to affect the lives and careers of A's players and staff until the very end. My condolences go out, first and foremost, to his family for their loss, and to everyone who knew and admired Rickey. He will be greatly missed.
Statement from A’s President Dave Kaval
Rickey was a true original. One of the greats. He lived life the same way he played baseball, with a joy that inspired others. I was blessed to have him as a friend. I, like so many others, will miss him dearly.
Statement from A’s Manager Mark Kotsay
It was just an honor to wear the same uniform and to have him alongside us in the dugout and on the field. Rickey’s presence was felt everywhere in our clubhouse, and it’s hard to imagine the A’s without him around.
Statement from former General Manager and President of the A’s Sandy Alderson
I traded Rickey Henderson twice and brought him back more times than that. He was the best player I ever saw play.
He did it all—hit, hit for power, stole bases, and defended—and he did it with a flair that enthused his fans and infuriated his opponents. But everyone was amused by his personality, style, and third-person references to himself. He was unique in many ways.
Rickey stories are legion, legendary, and mostly true. But behind his reputation as self-absorbed was a wonderful, kind human being who loved kids. His true character became more evident over time.
Nine different teams, one unforgettable player.
Sandy gonna miss Rickey.