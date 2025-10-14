Surgery For A's Infielder Could Impact Offseason Plans
The Athletics announced on Tuesday that third baseman Brett Harris has undergone surgery on his left thumb with Dr. Steve Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe, Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Center. Dr. Shin performed a repair using an internal brace on Brett's left thumb UCL.
The A's are expecting Harris to rehab this offseason and be ready to go when Spring Training begins in 2026.
Harris should be in competition for the A's opening at third base entering the '26 campaign after a solid audition over the final six weeks of the 2025 season. In that span he batted .274 with a .349 OBP and a 96 wRC+. He didn't notch a home run in his 84 plate appearances, but he racked up 11 runs scored, five RBI and a stolen base.
His calling card throughout the minor leagues has been his glove, however. After a rough introduction to the big leagues in 2024, Harris' defense graded out well below league average, including a -4 Defensive Runs Saved. This year, in fewer innings, he held a +5 DRS, and graded above average across the defensive metric systems.
Injury Impact on A's Infield Plans
Third base is his natural position, though he's gained some experience at first and second since joining the A's as well. The club will be looking to take another step forward defensively in 2026, and third base is one of the few spots on the diamond without a key offensive player already entrenched.
Harris' glove could end up being what lands him the role at third to begin the 2026 season, though he'll have some competition from at least one other player, if not a pair.
Former first rounder Max Muncy is the other likely candidate at the hot corner. He missed time in the second half after getting hit on the hand with a pitch, but he has recovered, and is currently getting some swings in the Arizona Fall League.
Other Infield Options
The other potential option for the A's could be Darell Hernaiz, whom manager Mark Kotsay and GM David Forst each said they were impressed by following the season because of the way that he was grinding his at-bats. The reason he is a potential fit at third is that he could also slide into a regular spot at second base, depending on how the team goes through the offseason.
Zack Gelof has been the team's regular second baseman when healthy, but he also underwent surgery around the end of the year, and his timeline for baseball activity is still unknown.
The A's could also bring in another option at second or third this offseason, which would further shake up each spot on the roster. Given the number of injuries the club is already dealing with, they may be inclined to bring in depth options for a number of spots, with competition being added to the infield mix at second and third.
The determining factor for Harris landing a role with the club could be how he heals this winter, and how he's hitting when he gets to camp next year.