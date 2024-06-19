Toronto Blue Jays Sign Former A's Starter
After spending four seasons in Oakland with the A's, right-handed starter James Kaprielian has found a new home according to his MLB player page. The 30-year-old has inked a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, and they have put him on the Triple-A roster in Buffalo.
Kaprielian was originally acquired by the A's as the big piece in the Sonny Gray deal with the New York Yankees back in 2017, along with Dustin Fowler and Jorge Mateo. Over the course of his time in Oakland, he held a 4.61 ERA, which was inflated a bit last season when he posted a 6.34 across 14 appearances. His month of April was pretty atrocious, as he held a 12.94 ERA across 16 innings that he racked up in six appearances (three starts).
Yes, the A's had moved him to the bullpen for a short period, and when that didn't work, they optioned him to Triple-A. He returned in a bit of a surprise start on May 13 against Texas, firing seven innings and allowing just three earned with six hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts. After the game, he was very zen about the entire situation and seemed to have an idea that he'd be headed back down to Las Vegas. He was optioned the next day, but he embraced the process as part of his journey.
He was back in the rotation eight days later, and made seven more good starts before his season ended with a right shoulder strain. In November, Kaprielian elected minor-league free agency.
With Alek Manoah out for the rest of 2024, the Jays could use some depth options in the rotation. The only other pitcher that Toronto has on their 40-man is 37-year-old Paolo Espino, who has accumulated 4 2/3 innings this season in the big leagues and holds a 7.71 ERA with an even worse 9.79 in a small sample.
The addition of Kaprielian at least gives Toronto another option if they find themselves in need of innings, and he has shown over his career that he's generally good for some quality frames when he's on the mound.