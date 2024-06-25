Tyler Soderstrom Robbed of Home Run
The Oakland A's offense was dominated in the final two games of their series against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, allowing a complete game on 89 pitches in Saturday's 10-2 loss, then not getting a runner on base until there were two outs in the bottom of the sixth on Sunday, as Pablo López struck out 14. The trend continued on Monday night in Anaheim as the A's took on the Los Angeles Angels.
In what ended up being a 5-1 loss with a Tyler Nevin solo homer in the second accouting for Oakland's lone run, there was one bright spot in the game, and that was the performance of long reliever Aaron Brooks out of the bullpen. The 34-year-old right-hander went five innings and gave up just one run, but more importantly he saved the rest of the arms in the bullpen. Oakland starter Luis Medina lasted just three innings and used 79 pitches for his nine outs, so for the A's to escape with needing just two arms on Monday was certainly some good news.
In the top of the ninth, Tyler Soderstrom nearly provided another bright spot, belting a ball off reliever Hans Crouse to deep left field. The ball left the bat at 101.6 and had a launch angle of 37 degrees. It would have been a home run in 26 different parks across Major League Baseball. Technically Angel Stadium is one of the dissenting parks, but it looked like it was going to hit off the top of the wall, and what would happen next is anyone's guess.
Angels' left fielder Taylor Ward didn't let us find out, making a superb catch at the wall, and likely robbing Soderstrom of his seventh homer of the year.
Ward also hit a home run of his own in the first inning, giving the Angels an early 2-0 lead. Funnily enough, his homer would have only counted in just 13 of the 30 MLB parks. Angel Stadium happens to be one of them.