What Ken Rosenthal Wants to See From A's Before Considering Them AL West Contenders
The Athletics have made some big additions to the roster, spending money for the first time since John Fisher bought the team two decades ago, bringing in Luis Severino via free agency and Jeffrey Springs in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The A's have also added Gio Urshela to help them out at third base, Luis Urías to fill in on the infield dirt, and José Leclerc as a veteran bullpen piece to help set up closer Mason Miller. On paper, this team could take a big leap forward in 2025.
Yet, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic isn't quite convinced just yet. He appeared on Foul Territory recently, and when asked about the A's chances in the AL West, he provided one thing that he'd like to see from them first.
"The A's on paper, [are] certainly improved. I expect this division to be really competitive...The one thing with the A's that I want to see come together is just how the team gels.
"Because when you add a lot of new pieces, Severino, Jeffrey Springs, right down the line, it doesn't necessarily translate into a cohesive unit right away. It might take some time, and maybe the team isn't as good as you thought. They're going to need continued progress from guys like [Lawrence] Butler, and [JJ] Bleday. Brent Rooker will be Brent Rooker. I want to see it play out."
It's true that the A's have made a number of adjustments to their roster year-over-year, but that is kind of how the organization always operates. In fact, it has been one of the fan's in Oakland's biggest gripes with the franchise--the lack of a consistent roster. It hasn't stopped them from reaching the postseason in the past.
Arguably the bigger factor to be on the lookout for, particularly during the summer months in Sacramento, is how playing at Sutter Health Park impacts the club. As of right now, we're unsure if it'll be a net positive or a net negative for the A's.
On the one hand, the ball will fly a bit more than it did at the Oakland Coliseum, and with the A's offense on the rise, that could play right into their hands.
On the other hand, if the ballpark is a launching pad, the A's starting rotation may not be able to withstand the constant home run onslaught. They're more of a pitch-to-contact group, and more contact allowed means more chances that an opposing hitter can run into one.
The sun, and the heat, will also play a role. We still don't know how much of an impact that will be, either. Catcher Shea Langeliers said that one of his favorite things about playing in Oakland was that he never had to change his jersey mid-game because he was sweating through it. That likely won't be the case in 2025.
With such a physical position, could Langeliers need more off days in the summer sun? How would that impact the A's lineup overall, taking out one of the better hitters a little more often than in seasons past?
These are also factors that will need some answers over the course of the season before we have a better grasp of what kind of a team the 2025 Athletics will be.