The A's Luis Severino Conundrum

Since signing with the A's and being handed the largest contract in franchise history, Luis Severino has been a hot topic for the club. He was vocal about his issues with the minor-league ballpark in Sacramento at times last season, and some reported that the A's brass were not happy about that. The front office appeared to deny that claim.

Despite rumors that the A's would trade him at the deadline, he ended up staying with the club, and pitched fairly well down the stretch, holding a 3.10 ERA (3.48 FIP) across 49 1/3 innings, compared to a 5.16 ERA (4.38 FIP) in the first half. He focused on utilizing his fastball a bit more beginning in July, and that led to more success for the veteran right-hander, even at home.

Severino is owed a $5 million signing bonus in January, which the A's will pay, and then will make a $20 million salary in 2026, followed by a $22 million player option in 2027. All together, that's $47 million over two years, if he opts in to that final season.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the A's are showing "little interest in simply dumping right-hander Luis Severino...Teams have shown interest in taking Severino’s entire salary, but only if the A’s do not require them to part with talent in return. The A’s, already in need of a starter, would prefer to bank on Severino improving over his first season with the team instead."

In other words, if the A's want to trade Severino, then they'll have to pay down some of his contract in order to get some sort of a return for him. The team could also use Severino, at least at the beginning of the season, however. And here is where the conundrum lies.

The Pros and Cons of Trading Luis Severino This Winter

Sep 13, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

In an ideal world for the A's, the team is playing well in 2026, Severino is pitching well, and they are able to trade him at the deadline for a decent return, saving a little money in the process, but also opening up a spot in the starting rotation for one of their top pitching prospects like Gage Jump or Braden Nett.

In this scenario, that prospect jumps in and immediately contributes, and the A's don't miss a beat. That's the ideal result for the A's.

There is also the outcome where the A's trade him this winter, and the young arms they have on the roster don't mature quite as quickly as the front office was hoping, leaving them a veteran short in the rotation. This would more or less tank the season before it even began. Even for his faults, Severino should be at least a league average starter for the A's.

The other bad outcome here would be holding onto Severino with the hope of reaching the first scenario, but instead he pitches more like his first-half self yet again, making him less likely to be moved in a trade where the A's get any sort of return, if at all.

They could also be forced to hold onto him, and given his poor performance, he may end up opting in for 2027 with an iffy labor market next offseason , which wouldn't be ideal either.

If you're the A's front office, are you trading him now to avoid the worst case scenario, or are you holding onto him and hoping that everything pans out? It's certainly not an easy call.

