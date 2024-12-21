Who's Getting Squeezed From A's Roster?
While it may end up being a pointless thought experiment that we're running through today if the Athletics continue to fine-tune their roster, for the sake of it let's consider that the A's are done making moves. Yes, they're likely to still be a bit short of where they need to be in terms of payroll, even with the reported signing of Gio Urshela, but they could go a number of different directions to add that money, including an extension for Brent Rooker.
It's December, but let's take a look at the A's roster. Well, the position players at least. When the Urshela news was reported, A's on SI said we believe that he will be part of a platoon, likely with Darell Hernaiz, because the two combined would form a league average third baseman with some upside. We received a little pushback from fans, asking "what about Max Schuemann?" and "they don't have enough roster spots for another platoon."
As far as Shuemann goes, he was terrific in the month of July when he was largely playing shortstop after Jacob Wilson was injured in his MLB debut. He ended up going 24-for-78 (.308) with. 151 wRC+. That is the Schuemann that everyone remembers.
But he also had months where he put up a 69, 59, and 34 wRC+. He's a solid baseball player, and will surely be on the roster, but the A's feel that he is more valuable to them when he can roam around and play pretty much any position rather than having him locked in at one spot.
As for the lack of roster spots, the A's get 13 position players on their 26-man roster, and there are a couple of ways that this could end up playing out. At catcher, the presumed duo is Shea Langeliers and Kyle McCann, with Tyler Soderstrom at first, Zack Gelof at second, Wilson at short, and then Urshela and Hernaiz at third.
In the outfield, we'll see regulars JJ Bleday and Lawrence Butler in center and right, and a likely platoon of Miguel Andujar and Seth Brown in left. Brent Rooker will presumably be the team's DH most days.
That is 12 players, and the reason that "there may not be room" is because both Schuemann and Esteury Ruiz are being slotted onto the roster as well, which would bump up the position players to 14. That is in fact too many.
Yet, there are a couple of directions the A's could go here.
The most direct path, at least for Opening Day, would be to start Ruiz in Triple-A after he got into just 29 games with Oakland last year, and was also optioned down after a 67 steal campaign in 2023 to continue working on his swing. It's not unfathomable that he'd be the odd-man out, given that he'd be the fifth outfielder on the roster.
It makes even more sense when you consider that the A's will want him to get regular playing time, not just some pinch running opportunities. They'll also have a surgically repaired Rooker, Schuemann, and another four outfielders already on the roster, giving them six in total without Ruiz. Would having a seventh option be worth having Urshela play every day when he held a 29 wRC+ against lefties last season?
The upside of the platoon and a combo league average third baseman seems to be much greater than having a seventh outfielder. If there is an injury, or some playing time opens up, then Ruiz would be first in line to rejoin the team.
The less likely option here would be to keep Ruiz and option McCann down to the minors, then have Soderstrom serve as the backup catcher along with his role at first. McCann played in 54 games last season and recorded 157 plate appearances. He held an 11 wRC+ (100 is league average) in the second half while striking out 47.1% of the time. To be fair, his playing time dwindled after the break, with McCann getting into just 17 games and he recorded 51 plate appearances, but it seemed as though the league figured him out a bit.
In the season wrap-up call with A's GM David Forst, he divulged to the media that Soderstrom was told not to put his catcher's gear away just yet. Perhaps this is what he was alluding to. It wouldn't be terribly often, maybe once or twice a week, and it would also open up more opportunities at first base for Urshela or Brown.
The A's are looking to make significant progress in 2025, hoping to go from 69 wins to at least 81, and these are the kinds of decisions that will help them get to that goal. Of course, they could also go after another backup catcher to also provide a boost, or another bat that can play some first base in they're going with Soderstrom behind the dish at times.
It's still December, and there are still moves to be made. Whether they are additions to the big-league roster or non-roster invitees remains to be seen.