Zack Gelof's Status for Opening Day Uncertain
Before the Athletics walked off the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, manager Mark Kotsay was asked about the status of second baseman Zack Gelof after the 25-year-old was hit on the right hand by a Paul Sewald fastball earlier in the week.
The A's skipper told reporters in Arizona that not much has changed for Gelof, and that the team is considering extra testing to see what exactly is the issue, since there has been no improvement to this point.
Last year at the end of April, prospect Max Muncy was hit on the hand by a fastball, and when Athletics on SI spoke with him in Sacramento a few days later, he said he believed he'd be back in the lineup shortly. He ended up missing about two and a half weeks, came back in May for four games, and then was out until mid-July.
This isn't to say that Gelof's injury will follow a similar path, but instead that hand injuries can be tricky to accurately predict.
Now Muncy is part of the mix that could end up replacing Gelof, if the second baseman isn't ready for the start of the season next week.
When asked about the potential replacement options, Kotsay laid them out.
"[Luis] Urías has had a pretty solid camp. Feeling pretty confident with him being able to step in there. With [Max] Schuemann obviously last year, his versatility allows us to look at him as part of the mix as well. From a depth standpoint at that position, I think we're covered"
Both Urías and Schuemann are projected to make the A's Opening Day roster, and the way that playing time would likely work out would be Urías taking over the bulk of the duties at second, while Schuemann is able to move around to different spots on the diamond, including second base when needed.
That said, Kotsay also took this opportunity to highlight the camp that Muncy has had for the club.
"I'll say this, Max Muncy has done a great job in leaving a great impression. Building confidence that he's knocking on the door to be here with this group."
It seems unlikely that Muncy would make the team out of camp for this particular role with the club, given their depth at second base, though he could carve out a roster spot in the coming months. When the A's bring a top prospect up, they want to make sure that they have plate appearances to hand them, and Muncy's role would be in a bench spot the way the roster is currently constructed.
For Muncy to get the call, he'll presumably have to take over a position.
As for Gelof, it would be wise of the A's to make sure that he's fully healthy and ready to go before sending him out there after the year that he had in 2024, which including leading qualified hitters in strikeout rate.
If he's banged up and in the lineup, he could fall into some bad habits while attempting to limit the pain he's in, which could torpedo his season, and his confidence. Another down year, or even a few months, could call into question Gelof's status on the roster as the team looks to begin making a postseason push.
With Muncy knocking on the door, it's a real possibility that the A's could option Gelof to Triple-A Las Vegas in 2025 if he doesn't make strides at the plate.
The coaching staff and front office stuck with him last year because of his leadership, and that he was the same guy in the clubhouse each and every day. But at some point, the production on the field will also matter in that equation, and having a former first rounder ready to go could lead to a change, at least temporarily.