Zack Gelof To Undergo Hand Surgery
This past week, A's second baseman Zack Gelof was hit by a pitch on his right hand in a game against the Cleveland Guardians.
The club was originally uncertain whether or not he'd be ready for Opening Day. Earlier today, it was announced by the team that Gelof will undergo surgery to repair a hamate fracture. His surgery will take place on Monday in Los Angeles.
With the loss of Gelof to the A's Opening Day roster, the A's are now going to have No. 7 prospect and former first rounder Max Muncy make his MLB debut. He'll be getting some time at second base, though he may not be the full-time replacement whle Gelof is out.
Gelof was expected to serve as the A's Opening Day second baseman. Although there is no confirmed timetable on Gelof's return, he will likely miss at least the first month of the 2025 season as he recovers from surgery.
Gelof burst onto the scene just two seasons ago when he became one of the best hitters in the A's lineup for the second half of 2023. Gelof's 2024 campaign was certainly a down year, but showed some promise this spring.
At the beginning of this year's spring training, the A's brought in veteran infielder Luis Urias, who will now definitely make the roster, and should get some playing time at second base.
Max Schuemann is also expected to make the team's roster, and even started for the team today at second base against the Chicago Cubs. Schuemann has played all around the A's infield, and especially played a lot of shortstop and third base last season for the A's.
It hurts the A's that Gelof will be gone, but it certainly opens up some opportunities for guys who weren't expected to see much playing time at the start of this season. With so much depth at second base, that will also allow Gelof to take the time he needs to recover, and come back swinging like he was in 2023.