A's Capitalize on LA Dodgers Mistake, Land Bat

The A's have made an interesting move with spring training right around the corner, and they may have also capitalized on a mistake by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Back in January, the Dodgers signed Andy Ibáñez to a one-year, $1.2 million deal, and less than a month later the club designated him for assignment.

According to Francys Romero, the A's have claimed Ibáñez, who will still be owed that entire $1.2 million contract.

The addition of Ibáñez adds another left-handed bat to a mix that already has a number of them, including Max Muncy, Darell Hernaiz, Zack Gelof, Brett Harris and Max Schuemann. The addition of Ibáñez could mean that he is now the front-runner for the third base job, or at least a sizable timeshare at the position.

He could also end up slotting into Schuemann's role with the club, which had been as a utility player that can play all over the past couple of seasons.

What he brings to the A's

May 1, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) runs after hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The easy answer for what he'll bring to the A's is a veteran bat that they can slot into a number of roles. Most of his playing time in his big-league career has come at second and third base, while he's also received some looks at first, shortstop, right and left field.

This past season he ended up hitting .239 with a .301 OBP and an 81 OPS+, dropping four home runs and 21 RBI in 193 plate appearances. He has never reached as many as 400 plate appearances, topping out at 383 in 2023 with the Detroit Tigers. That could mean that he'll be more of a bench bat that the A's can move around where he's needed.

The 32-year-old racked up +2 OAA at third base last season with Detroit, and is another Jacob Wilson or Jeff McNeil type for the lineup, which could make the A's a draining club to face for opposing pitchers.

This past season he ended up with just a 13.5% strikeout rate, and an 18.5% whiff rate, both of which are near the top of the league, though he didn't have enough playing time to qualify for an official percentile ranking.

Wilson ranked in the 100th percentile in K%, while McNeil was in the 94th percentile. Based off his rate, Ibáñez would have been around the 90th percentile with more plate appearances.

Ibáñez is also great at squaring up the ball, sitting at a 30.7% rate this past season. He's a contact bat that doesn't walk a ton (6.2%), but he plays solid defense at a position that the A's could use some, provides veteran experience to a club that doesn't have much, and also makes this a lineup that will just wear down pitchers when he, Wilson and McNeil share the diamond.

This is a move that may not mean a ton to the Dodgers star-studded lineup this season, but could be an under-the-radar difference maker for the A's roster, giving them a slew of skills they've been after.

Recommended Articles: